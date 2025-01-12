Important player update and predicted lineup for Arsenal v Bristol City Women

Arsenal Women are finally back in action on Sunday. If all goes well, the girls’ FA Cup Round 4 clash with Bristol City will take place at Meadow Park on Sunday at 3PM UK time (though there’s a suggestion it could be postponed due to bad weather so look out for regular updates from Arsenal.com).

Either way, most of us can’t wait to see our girls back in action, especially after the incredible turnaround they had, going on an 11-game unbeaten run, with 10 wins and a draw in 11 games, and an amazing 8 straight wins to see out 2024.

It wasn’t just about the results; our Gunner women stars really stepped up, rising to the occasion and delivering. Players like Emily Fox, Caitlin Foord, and Alessia Russo were on a level of their own.

Speaking of players stepping up, what’s the latest team news for the clash with Bristol City?

Lia Walti is back in full training and is expected to be available for selection. She missed Arsenal Women’s December fixtures after it was discovered she had an abscess.

Lina Hurtig and Emily Fox are doubts for this fixture, as they resumed training late. Kathrine Kuhl is available amidst transfer gossip linking her with a move to Everton.

Renee Slegers stated via Arsenal.com, “I can give some updates. Lia Walti is in full training, so she’s in contention for Sunday. Lina Hurtig and Emily Fox, they’ve come back later from their breaks. So that’s part of the individual plans for different players. Kathrine Kuhl is also in the building training with us.”

With Victoria Pelova and Amanda Ilestedt not mentioned, it seems they’re still out.

With that out of the way, I still expect interim manager Renee Slegers to field a strong Arsenal Women’s team to take on Bristol City, as she said, “So, we’re going to play a team that wants to win the game.”

I’d imagine Daphne van Domselaar starts in goal.

Katie McCabe starts at left-back, Steph Catley and Leah Williamson continue at central defense, and Laura Wienroither at right-back.

Kyra Cooney-Cross, Kim Little, and Frida Maanum cover the engine room.

Mariona Caldentey, Alessia Russo, and Beth Mead start in attack.

That team should be unplayable on Sunday, making it nine straight wins for the girls, picking up from where they left off last season.

What do you think Gooners? Can we carry on this super win streak?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….