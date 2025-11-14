Important Tottenham player could miss the Arsenal game

Lucas Bergvall is expected to miss Tottenham’s forthcoming match against Arsenal once the international break concludes. The midfielder has already been absent for Spurs’ last two fixtures due to a concussion, yet he was still included in his national team’s squad. An agreement had been put in place stating that he would only feature if he successfully passed the necessary medical assessments and was deemed fully fit to play. That outcome now appears unlikely, as he has reportedly failed the required test that would have certified him ready for action. This development places his participation in the North London derby in serious doubt.

Concerns over fitness and Tottenham’s hopes

The timing of the setback is far from ideal for Tottenham, who will be eager to bring an end to Arsenal’s unbeaten run following the interruption of their own winning streak before the international break. Spurs have experienced inconsistency this season and have yet to fully convince under Thomas Frank, although they remain within touching distance of the Champions League places. Securing a top-four finish remains a priority, and having key players such as Bergvall available is essential to that ambition.

For the midfielder himself, missing the derby would be a significant disappointment. The chance to face the Gunners at such a crucial point in the campaign would undoubtedly be a moment he would relish. However, Tottenham’s medical team and the Swedish national side have adopted a cautious approach to protect his long-term well-being. Their stance reflects an understanding that recovery from concussion requires careful management, particularly in a high-intensity environment.

Sweden’s assessment and the decision to step back

A member of the Sweden coaching staff has already provided clarification regarding the situation. According to SportBladet via Team Talk, Stefan Pettersson explained the precautionary steps that had been agreed between the national side and Tottenham. He stated, “We had agreed with Tottenham’s doctor to do some tests during the week and then run at full speed so that Lucas would feel it properly. When there was a reaction, there was no hesitation. We do not want to take any risks.”

This statement highlights the commitment shared by both teams to prioritise the player’s health above immediate competitive needs. The reaction detected during the testing process made the decision straightforward and reinforced the importance of adhering to established concussion protocols. While the news is unwelcome for Spurs, the careful handling of the situation ensures that Bergvall will return only when he is genuinely ready.

