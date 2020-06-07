Important week for Arsenal and rivals as CAS appeal begins

Manchester City are set to begin their appeal against a two-year ban from European football this week, with the result directly affecting their rivals also.

Arsenal are currently sitting down in ninth place in the league, and while they have an outside chance of qualifying for European football at present, that could be boosted by the decision on Manchester City.

The Citizens currently occupy second in the division, and will be taking one of the four Champions League places for next term if they can manage to suspend or completely write off their ban.

The Sky Blues have already helped our cause in our push for a place in the Europa League, having beaten Aston Villa in the League Cup final, which has moved to award an extra place to the highest placed finish in the Premier League, and should their ban be upheld, our side would only need to secure a place in the top seven in order to qualify for the EL, or push on for a place in the top five to secure CL football.

A decision is expected to be made prior to August according to Sky Sports, which could mean we may have to play out the season without the knowledge of the minimum necessary to qualify for either competition.

Our team will be looking to finish the season well, with Mikel Arteta having brought back a winning mentality, and judging by our 6-0 demolition of Charlton in a friendly yesterday, we look ready to build on our three wins from before the suspension of football.

Is a fifth placed finish that farfetched? Does anyone believe that the decision could be overturned?

Patrick