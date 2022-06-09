Impressed Dutch club wants to keep Arsenal man for another season

After a very rocky start, Feyenoord got the best from Reiss Nelson last season, and now they want him back at the club on loan.

The winger was sent to the Dutch club for a temporary spell after he struggled to get playing time under Mikel Arteta.

The loan became very fruitful, and he even helped them reach the final of the Europa Conference League.

Now they want him to spend a longer time with them, according to Telegraaf.

The report indicates that they are already in talks with the Gunners over a new temporary agreement for the 2022/2023 season.

But Arsenal needs to decide on his future because the attacker’s current deal is running out.

He might have to sign a new one before heading out on loan again. Feyenoord remains hopeful that an agreement would be found between them and the Gunners.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nelson’s loan move proved productive, and unless he is in the first team plans at the Emirates for next season, he needs to be allowed to go back out again.

This temporary spell away from the club has shown us his quality, and he can make a contribution to our team if he stays.

But if he would not be used often, then he should be allowed to return to Feyenoord.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – The Transfer Show: Could Scamacca be a good alternative to Gabriel Jesus for Arsenal?

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section