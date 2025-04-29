Impressed Serie A team brings forward talks to sign Arsenal star permanently

Nuno Tavares has struggled with injuries since the beginning of 2025, yet this has not deterred Lazio from pursuing a permanent deal for the player. The Portuguese full-back is currently on loan at the Italian side following a difficult spell at Arsenal, where he failed to secure consistent game time or establish himself within the first team.

It has become clear that Arsenal no longer considers Tavares a part of their long-term plans, and Mikel Arteta’s side has effectively moved on from him. Despite this, Tavares made an immediate impact upon his arrival in Rome, quickly earning a place in Lazio’s starting eleven and contributing positively to their campaign.

Lazio have performed admirably in the Europa League and are currently working towards qualifying for European competition once again next season. Tavares’ contributions have not gone unnoticed, and his early form appears to have made a strong impression on the Italian club.

As cited by LaLazioSiamoNoi, Lazio are now prepared to make the move permanent and are reportedly ready to begin negotiations with Arsenal in the coming days. According to the report, talks could even progress quickly enough for a deal to be finalised before the end of this week.

Arsenal expected any potential transfer to be addressed at the end of the season, particularly given the player’s recent injury issues. However, Lazio appears convinced of his value and is eager to secure his services without delay. Tavares’ performances in Italy have demonstrated his potential in a different environment, but it is widely accepted that he no longer has a future at the Emirates.

Given his positive form abroad and Arsenal’s stance on his place within the squad, it would be a sensible outcome for the club to move him on. A permanent transfer would allow all parties to move forward and allow Tavares to continue his development in a setting where he has already found success.