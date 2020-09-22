Impressive Arsenal loanee told to ‘come back a better player’

Tyreece John-Jules revealed that he was told by Arsenal coaches to go score goals, and ‘come back a better player’.

The 19 year-old scored his first goal for new side Doncaster at the weekend, dribbling past the defender with a nutmeg before firing firmly into the roof of the net, and is eager to score more.

John-Jules has now told the Doncaster Free Press that he is there to score goals, and is eager to take all the experience of playing in a senior side.

“That’s what it’s going to come down to at the end of the day for me, scoring goals,” he said.

“I want to do that and help the team.

“I guess the physical side is a lot different to the U23s and it’s what I need, to experience men’s football.

“My coaches at Arsenal just said to go, get experience, score goals and come back a better player. They said to be the best that I can be so I’m trying to do that.”

Tyreece is believed to have had a number of clubs come in for his loan signature, from the Championship as well as a host in League One, and the player named his new manager as the reasoning behind his decision to join Doncaster.

“I spoke to the manager before I came and he showed a lot of trust in me,” the 19-year-old said. “He saw my potential.

“He said he’d work closely with me and that’s what I need to improve me.

“The manager likes to play good football on the floor. It suits my style of play. It was another big reason why I wanted to come here.

“He was very crucial. He’s been persistent with trying to get me in.

“I like when a manager shows that he trusts me, which he’s been doing.

“We’ve had a lot of conversations before and during my stay. I’m happy with how things are going. He’s a great manager.”

If the youngster needed any confidence to get himself going on loan, his exciting goal at the weekend will have gone a long way to giving him that, and it will be exciting to watch him progress as the season runs on.

Could John-Jules be the next academy product to break through into the first-team? Could he and Nketiah be future rivals at centre-forward in the coming years?

