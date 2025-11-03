Impressive Arsenal midfielder ruled out of UCL clash against Slavia Prague

Martin Zubimendi has been a key cog in the Arsenal machine this season, but the Spaniard will be unavailable for the club’s fourth UEFA Champions League match of the campaign. The former Real Sociedad man has impressed since his arrival, proving consistent at the base of midfield alongside Declan Rice. Performances against Nottingham Forest and West Ham highlighted his attacking potential as well as his ability to dictate tempo and break up play. Watching him operate in an Arsenal shirt, it is easy to see why he was so highly regarded by Europe’s elite clubs.

Zubimendi suspended for the Slavia Prague trip

Zubimendi will not make the journey to the Czech Republic with the rest of the squad on Tuesday. His yellow card in the 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid means he is suspended for round four and must sit out the Slavia Prague fixture. Even without the suspension, his involvement was in doubt after Mikel Arteta confirmed the midfielder asked to be substituted against Burnley. There has been no indication of a serious injury, but his absence will still be felt.

Christian Norgaard (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Nørgaard likely to step in

With Arsenal’s first-choice holding midfielder unavailable, Christian Nørgaard is expected to step into the starting line-up. Should he feature, it would mark only his third start of the season. The Gunners’ options could be further restricted if Viktor Gyökeres is not passed fit to start on Tuesday. The Swede, who picked up a slight niggle in the Burnley win, was substituted at half-time after producing his best 45 minutes in an Arsenal shirt. Should he miss out, Mikel Merino would likely move further forward, leaving Nørgaard as the natural replacement in midfield.

Arsenal will be hoping for another strong performance in Europe as they look to maintain momentum at the top of their group despite Zubimendi’s absence.

The Gunners have won all 3 of their Champions League league matches so far, without conceding a goal. Can they make it 4 away to Slavia Prague on Tuesday?

Benjamin Kenneth

