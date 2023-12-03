Impressive Arsenal star is in line for an increase in salary

Takehiro Tomiyasu is set to receive a new pay raise at Arsenal as he continues to impress for the Gunners. The Japan international has become one of Mikel Arteta’s key players since joining Arsenal from Bologna.

Despite recent speculation linking him with a move away from the Emirates, particularly with Bayern Munich showing interest, Arsenal has been firm in stating that Tomiyasu is not for sale. Instead, the club has engaged in discussions with his representatives to secure a contract extension.

According to a report from Football Insider, Arsenal is keen on swiftly extending Tomiyasu’s deal, and as part of the negotiations, he is expected to receive a substantial increase from his current £55,000-a-week salary.

Tomiyasu has proven to be indispensable to Mikel Arteta, and the manager has conveyed to the club that retaining the versatile defender is a priority.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tomi has been superb since he joined us and the Japan star deserves a new deal with better conditions.

He is one of the best versatile players in the Premier League and thrives in different defensive roles, which is a reason we must keep him in the group.

This new deal will show him that we appreciate all his contributions to our play and will always do our best to make him happy.