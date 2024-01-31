Impressive Arsenal starlet confirms loan transfer to Austria

We all know that Arsenal’s youth setup has an army of promising talents coming through the ranks, and one that has been most impressive is the 20 year-old striker Mike Biereth, who has been on loan at Motherwell for the first half of the season.

He has obviously been earmarked for bigger things after scoring 6 goals plus 5 assists in the SPL in just 14 games, so now Arsenal have decided to give him a bigger test for the next six months by sending him to the Austrian giants Sturm Graz.

The Denmark U21 player told tipsbladet.dk: “We sat down and looked at whether it was worth ending the loan deal at Motherwell, where I did very well.

“We quickly agreed that it would be worth it, because it would be a step up for me to try my hand at Sturm Graz.

“It all happened very quickly. In a few days I have traveled from Scotland to London, from London to Austria and now from Austria to Turkey, where we are at a training camp”.

“I definitely think that the level is higher here when compared to Motherwell.

“They are also two different types of playing style, because in Motherwell we played very defensively without many chances, and in Sturm Graz we attack more and a lot of chances are created. It can only be good for me.”

It can only be good for Arsenal as well, and maybe Mike could be a backup striker for the Arsenal first team next season. One thing is sure is that he is very keen to be noticed by Arteta and brought in to the Gunners first team in the future. “It’s not just my dream, it’s probably the dream of many to play for Arsenal,” he continued.

“All I can do is get better and better when I’m away on loan. Hopefully I can get the opportunity when I come back to the club.

“Arsenal keep an eye on all my matches, and that’s good, so hopefully I can get even better when I go back.”

Fingers crossed, Biereth will continue progressing and come back ‘like a new signing’ in the summer and save Arsenal a fortune in the transfer market….

