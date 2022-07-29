Impressive Arsenal youngster suffers blow ahead of Emirates Cup bow

Reuell Walters has been spotted wearing a protective boot ahead of this weekend’s Emirates Cup, where Arsenal will take on Sevilla.

The Gunners youngster has featured heavily in pre-season thus far, enjoying minutes all across our back line, and the 17 year-old had been expected to make his first appearance in an Emirates Cup match also, with us set to take on the Spanish giants on Saturday.

That no longer appears to be the case after he was spotted donning protective footwear in an Instagram post this week, with his return yet to be mentioned.

It will be interesting to see if he will remain with the first-team squad during the senior season, as he could potentially be earmarked for some cup opportunities this term after an impressive spell of late, whilst the club could also consider a loan move for the 17 year-old.

Walters has shown composure and maturity during the last month, but I expect that he will stay on in north London to work with the Under-18 side, while he could also feature for the Arsenal U-23 side, while we currently have a number of players ahead of him in the pecking order at present.

Can you see Walters breaking into the first-team in the near future? Has he shown enough to warrant a chance this term?

