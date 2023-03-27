Impressive Caitlin Foord can’t stop scoring for Arsenal Women against Tottenham

Caitlin Foord: how can you not love her after her dominant display against Spurs, that saw her secure a brace against Arsenal Women’s North London rivals Spurs (who Arsenal beat 5-1)?

There’s no way we can dismiss the Matildas star as the hero in Arsenal’s win over Spurs. The Australian seems to have the Spurs’ number; in her 6th game against their North London rivals, her scoring 2 goals saw her tally against them go to 6 goals and 2 assists.

After the game, Foord spoke about her 5-star performance against the Spurs. About her first half beauty of a goal that saw her drive into Spurs’ defense and precisely arrow a magnificent finish on target that just had to go in after deflecting the post, she said on Sky Sports: “I’m always happy to see those ones go in. It’s something I practice quite a lot on the training pitch, so for it to pay off during a game, I’m always pleased with that.”

There was a feeling that had she not been withdrawn 15 minutes before the end of the game, she would have grabbed a hat trick, but Foord wasn’t disappointed about that as she understood she was to be rested to go again against Bayern Munich, who visit in midweek. About being subbed, she said: “I was actually OK with the decision; quite pleased to come off.”

After which she hinted at their desire to turn around their fortunes this season, starting with the Bayern game, saying: “We know we have a big stretch ahead; we have to win games, and we want to fight for the top of the league, with the Champions League as well to focus on.

“We’re playing really well at the moment, and we want to build on that.”

If Arsenal can put five past Spurs, then they are a team with goals and can easily overturn the 1-0 loss they suffered to Bayern Munich in Munich last Tuesday in the return leg.

Michelle Maxwell

