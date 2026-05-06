Impressive English defender believes he will be an Arsenal player next season

Arsenal are among the clubs interested in securing the signature of Tino Livramento, and it appears the defender is open to a move to the Emirates at the end of the season. The Gunners are continuing to assess their options as they plan for potential changes within their squad.

Livramento has established himself as one of the most impressive full-backs in England over recent seasons, consistently delivering strong performances for Newcastle United. His reliability and quality have made him a key figure for the Magpies, who are understandably reluctant to part ways with such an important player.

Arsenal Identifies Defensive Target

Despite Newcastle’s stance, interest in the defender has persisted, with Arsenal viewing him as a suitable option to strengthen their defensive line. There is speculation that he could be considered a long-term replacement for Ben White, who may depart at the conclusion of the current campaign.

Arsenal’s recruitment strategy suggests they are targeting players capable of making an immediate impact while also offering long-term value. Livramento fits that profile, combining defensive solidity with the ability to contribute going forward.

Given the circumstances, it is likely that preliminary discussions have already taken place between the club and the player’s representatives, particularly as Arsenal look to position themselves strongly in the transfer market.

Player Open to Potential Move

As reported by Team Talk, Livramento is believed to be receptive to the idea of joining Arsenal and has growing confidence that such a move could materialise ahead of next season.

The report suggests that he expects to be part of the Arsenal squad in the near future, competing for major honours and contributing to their ambitions. This development will be seen as an encouraging sign for the club as they prepare a potential offer.

While Newcastle remain determined to retain him, Arsenal will hope that the player’s openness to the move can help facilitate negotiations. The coming months are likely to prove decisive as both clubs consider their positions and the player’s future becomes clearer.