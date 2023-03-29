Impressive German youngster dreams of playing for Arsenal

Arsenal is one of the most attractive clubs in the world, especially for young players who want to develop into top stars.

Under Arsene Wenger, the Gunners groomed some of the finest players around, with the likes of Jack Wilshere and Cesc Fabregas breaking into the first team at very young ages.

The trend has continued under Mikel Arteta, making the Gunners one club young players feel they can join to have a great career.

One youngster has now admitted wearing their red and white shirt is a dream for him.

Schalke 04 midfielder, Can Bozdogan has revealed he fell in love with the club when he visited earlier in his life.

The Utrecht loanee said to Sport Bild:

“I would love to play in the Premier League. That’s my goal. I think Arsenal are cool. As a child, I was in London with my family. During a city tour, we visited the stadium. I was in the dressing room and very fascinated. Since then, I’ve really liked this club. I hope to eventually end up at a club like Arsenal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are one of the most attractive clubs in the world, so it is not surprising when a young player says we are his favourite or dream side.

However, that will not be enough to get us interested and Bozdogan would want to do more on the pitch to catch our attention.

