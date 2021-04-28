Impressive loan star not in Mikel Arteta’s plans for new season

Konstantinos Mavropanos has been enjoying a regular first-team role with Stuttgart in the Bundesliga, but he won’t be given the chance to impress Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta in pre-season.

The defender was previously claimed to be returning from his loan to enjoy pre-season with the club before a decision would be made moving forwards, but latest reports by Football.London contradict their previous claim, and he will now be made available to clubs.

The report claims he could be given another loan, or could even be sold permanently to raise some funds for other transfers.

The Gunners do have a wealth of options at centre-back at present, with Mark McGuinness and William Saliba also enjoying regular roles out on loan at present. This pair should get the chance to return for pre-season before decisions are made, as the club should do with Mavropanos, but that doesn’t appear on the cards any longer.

David Luiz could well be one who makes way, with his current contract ending come the summer. The Brazilian has been a regular when fit in 2021 however, and it wouldn’t be a huge shock to see him extend his terms in North London.

Does Luiz deserve another contract or is it time to promote Saliba, McGuinness or even Mavropanos into the first-team?

Patrick