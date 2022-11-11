Folarin Balogun has admitted that he once took up a trial with Tottenham Hotspur whilst training with Arsenal, before being offered to sign with the latter.

The 21 year-old is one of the hottest young talents yet to earn a regular starting place in north London, and is currently enjoying a very impressive loan spell on loan in France with Ligue 1 side Reims.

With eight goals and two assists in just 14 outings this term, he has quickly staked a claim for Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year, an award won by Arsenal’s William Saliba last term whilst on loan with Marseille, and he has spoken to the press in France about his recent bright start to the campaign.

Balogun admits to taking up a trial with rivals Tottenham Hotspur previously as he awaited a contract offer from the Gunners, but took the deal as soon as it was offered by our club.

“My dad got a phone call from Tottenham. They were also offering me one (a trial). We hesitated because Arsenal were meant to give us a decision soon.

“In the end, my dad was taking me to Arsenal training on Monday, Thursday and Friday, and the others days of the week, I was training with Tottenham.

“It was intense because as well as playing for the two teams, I was going to school, of course. Everything ended well since Arsenal eventually offered me to sign, and we accepted, ” Balogun told the official Ligue 1 website.

Balogun could well have been the back-up to Harry Kane right now, with Spurs failing to really sign a decent back-up option for the England forward over the years. Next year he will surely be back with us however, and vying for Eddie Nketiah for minutes, although it wouldn’t be too big a shock if young Eddie was to seek a move in search of more regular playing time.

