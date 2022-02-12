Impressive Premier League star ‘will not’ extend contract amidst Arsenal interest

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans will not sign a new deal with the club, with Arsenal believed to be amongst those holding an interest in his signature.

The Gunners failed to sign any senior players in January, whilst allowing some fringe players to leave, meaning they will now be expected to enter into the transfer market with force come the summer.

Arsenal were the biggest spenders in the division last summer, but that didn’t stop them from coming in for scrutiny after January, and they could well be set for another big investment in the close-season.

One player that could well rise in our thinking is Tielemans. The Belgian has been linked with us and a number of other clubs in previous windows, and he is now believed to be willing to cut ties with his current employers, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that he has no interesting signing a new deal with Leicester.

I’ve been told Youri Tielemans will NOT extend his contract with Leicester. New deal bid has been turned down – current one expires in 2023. 🔵 #LCFC Of course Youri will be professional, he’s focused on Leicester. Many top clubs want him for June. More: https://t.co/zGmzMaADUd pic.twitter.com/BIpAwzzGfp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 11, 2022

If we could make this happen, he would be a huge boost to our current options with his ability to operate as a box-to-box midfielder, and at 24 years-old he should also fit into our current transfer policy of signing players with the potential to increase in talent and value.

With just one year remaining on his contract, the Foxes will have to be a little realistic on their asking price also.

Should Tielemans be ahead of the likes of Yves Bissouma and our other supposed targets this summer?

Patrick