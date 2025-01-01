Impressive second-half secures three points for Arsenal against Brentford.

Arsenal secured a 3-1 win against Brentford this evening as they closed the gap on Liverpool.

The Gunners began the game in fine form as they sought to open the scoring against the Bees.

Knowing this was their chance to close the gap, Arsenal were caught off guard when Brentford took the lead against the run of play after just 13 minutes, courtesy of Bryan Mbeumo.

It was a shocking start for the Gunners, and they nearly conceded a second goal shortly afterwards. However, David Raya made amends for spilling an earlier shot by recovering just in time to avert further damage.

Arsenal looked rattled in the moments following Brentford’s opener, but they worked hard and equalised through Gabriel Jesus before the half-hour mark.

The Gunners dominated the game and continued to press the Bees in search of a lead before halftime, though they were unable to find the breakthrough.

As the second half began, Arsenal turned on the style and were rewarded almost immediately with a goal from Mikel Merino.

Just three minutes later, Gabriel Martinelli doubled their lead with a fine strike, putting Arsenal firmly in control.

Mikel Arteta’s team looked hungry for more, delivering a significantly better performance in the second half than at the start of the game.

Their attacking efforts were matched by a solid defensive display, frustrating Brentford’s attempts to score late goals. Arsenal held firm to secure an impressive 3-1 victory.