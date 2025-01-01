Impressive second-half secures three points for Arsenal against Brentford.

Arsenal secured a 3-1 win against Brentford this evening as they closed the gap on Liverpool.
The Gunners began the game in fine form as they sought to open the scoring against the Bees.
Knowing this was their chance to close the gap, Arsenal were caught off guard when Brentford took the lead against the run of play after just 13 minutes, courtesy of Bryan Mbeumo.
It was a shocking start for the Gunners, and they nearly conceded a second goal shortly afterwards. However, David Raya made amends for spilling an earlier shot by recovering just in time to avert further damage.
Arsenal looked rattled in the moments following Brentford’s opener, but they worked hard and equalised through Gabriel Jesus before the half-hour mark.
The Gunners dominated the game and continued to press the Bees in search of a lead before halftime, though they were unable to find the breakthrough.
As the second half began, Arsenal turned on the style and were rewarded almost immediately with a goal from Mikel Merino.
Just three minutes later, Gabriel Martinelli doubled their lead with a fine strike, putting Arsenal firmly in control.
Mikel Arteta’s team looked hungry for more, delivering a significantly better performance in the second half than at the start of the game.
Their attacking efforts were matched by a solid defensive display, frustrating Brentford’s attempts to score late goals. Arsenal held firm to secure an impressive 3-1 victory.
Merino’s got himself a song. Pretty cr*p one, but a song all the same.
Great win and three well deserved points to kick off the new year! All attention now on the trip to Brighton. COYG!!!
What a way to start the new year. I believe this team still has a chance at the title. Liverpool is our biggest obstacle and I believe they will also falter at some point. They’ve had everything going for them, no red cards, no significant injuries and luck has really been on their side unlike Arsenal. We really had a good game today and we should keep it up. COYG.
A much needed 3 points. Not vintage Arsenal and a few lucky escapes but an away win at Brentford (even a depleated Brentford) is a very good result. The only minus for me is at Brighton, i see Partey at RB again. He is our best Midfielder, it isn’t right. I have always been someone who thinks you play your best players in their best positions. Rice and Merino are not our best midfield but I doubt it will be Rice and Partey. Brighton will be a tougher prospect than Brentford. Lets hope we are getting some momentum.
Why do you think Partey will go to Right back against Brighton?
Is Timber suspended or injured for that game?
What Arteta might do is replace Nwaneri and Merino with Trossard and Havertz respectively, which in my opinion will reduce the team’s strength.
Well, let’s wait and see on Saturday.
Yellow card accumulation suspension for Timber.
Yes as BB says.
Oh, no! This is sad news. Partey will most likely play at Rb now and this weakens us.
I was scared that we will drop points in this match then my fear worsened after their first goal but the boys gave a good performance and turned the game around.
The boys did well without Saka and Arteta’s beloved player, Havertz.
They should keep up the good performance.
Jesus with another goal which will be good for his confidence. Hopefully this good form continues.
Now on to Brighton another match I’m scared of. I hope they do a good job and give us another win against Brighton.
Some hope in a professional win against a team to that can take points against our main rivals. Partey was the man by a long shot and some solid back up by Saliba, Martinelli, Timber and Nwanerii. I thought Odegaard was below par. He focused too much on the right and very rarely looked to switch play. As well as that he looked a bit off the pace. I hope it was just one of those games for him. Califiori is a bit of a loose cannon but I think he will adapt quickly and find his rhythm with further game time.
Good win today boys. Shaky start but grew into the game.
One thing to say about Odegaard though. Three times in that game, Gabriel showed his frustration with Odegaard. I think that Gabriel should actually be Arsenal’s captain.
I don’t know if anyone else has noticed, but Odegaard spends more time rubbing his nose and then rubbing it through his hair.
If you don’t believe me, watch him in a game off the ball. The amount of times he does it.
He does a lot of running during games, and I think that it disguises his lack of actual creating anything in a lot of games recently.
@Derek. Odegaard was very disappointing. He blew SNOT onto the pitch more times than he touched the ball. Bout time he shaved that rubbish growing under his chin. He’s starting to look like Cat Weasel
Bit harsh. He did look below his usual high standards, but all considered (illness in team, the nose stuff, hooked 5mins to go) he may have been under the weather.
Sensible Gooner,
Its not a recent thing, he’s been doing this in a fare few games now.
Also, with all his running around he looks like he’s busy. But if you look at his overall performances, he’s not really contributing much to the side. Something he needs to put right as club captain.
Me personally would like to see Gabriel as the club captain. He shows presence on the pitch, something that the current club captain lacks unfortunately.
I’ve been wondering if there’s something related to the birth of his baby on Dec 1 which is effecting him in some marginal way. He hasn’t seemed quite the same since. I hope everything is o.k. with the new dad and family.
I was so happy for Martinelli today. It seemed that the weight of the world had been lifted from his shoulders after that goal.
Hopefully turns around like Jesus. Less over-complicating, more having confidence to just put it in the net. We know he’s capable.
Jesus has not only scored more recently, he’s scored some proper striker’s goals, possibly showing instincts and composure I didn’t think he really had – not counting my chickens, but I hope this continues
I believe he really does have those instincts and composure in him. He is a special player and I would not be afraid to put his individual skills up against anyone in the club. I’m hoping he has finally gained the confidence (and has fully recovered physically in all ways) to finally get past that devastating WC injury.
I thought it was an enjoyable encounter for the neutrals
Whilst Odegaard did give the ball away cheaply, there was still an opportunity to have rescued the goal. Overall, I’d agree that he wasn’t as accurate as I’ve come to expect- maybe it is being a first time father, but I thought he tried to make things happen
The Brentford penalty area was pretty overcrowded at times and there were chances for crosses or from ping pong situations if Havertz had been there to get his head on one of them. Well done to Jesus who scored directly after Raya got his mitts on a ball that was destined to make it a miserable night
Nwaneri was excellent. It’s hard to believe how young he is.
Sorry to say, I found some of the early criticism totally unnecessary – almost looking for negatives which then look half baked as the match progressed. Too many pre conceived ideas instead of giving the game time to develop. Brentford had a very good home record and we won well.
Throughout January, Arsenal are facing multiple matches and having an unexpected starting line up that did well is encouraging to me at least.
This was such an important game imo along with Brighton on Saturday. I’m hoping this will give additional confidence going to the AMEX. If we can pull it off, then I think we’ll be fine this season in the various competitions and even have a slim chance to catch LP even without Bukayo. Maybe I’m dreaming but hey, it’s free. I really hope his little one is fine and Martin’s handling all the massive changes in his personal life well.
Interesting summary
Totally agree with you though on harsh comments at the start
In defence of some
They call it as they see it at the time
As the game grew older and especially 2nd half i thought we looked professional, calm and a team togetherness
As I mentioned on previous post
Brentford had taken 22 points from 27 until we rocked up
You got to earn your points when you go there
Don’t think everyone remembers a few seasons back when they first came up. Start of the season and they run us ragged
Really good winning tonight
Onwards and upwards
Allanball08
Your first line has un-nerved me. Was it interesting or you thought my views were wide of the mark?😬
Thought you were spot on
MO wasn’t at his best today but still he gives a 110%
Sorry to say, I found some of the early criticism totally unnecessary – almost looking for negatives ….totally agree
2nd now and hunting pool down
Let’s see how they cope with pressure being the hunted rather then the hunter
Good point there, Allanball08 about being the hunter rather than the hunted. Its fair to say that being top dog didn’t do us any favours over the last 2 seasons.
I don’t mind if we come up on the rails late in April, early May and stick it up ’em (as in Corporal Jones)
Alanball08, I remember that game. We were missing a few players due to COVID and injuries, plus Saka could only come on in the second half due to missing a lot of pre-season because he played in the final of the Euros.
SueP, totally agree with you concerning the criticism. I noticed it started when the team sheet was announced and then carried on in the first half. People moan about lack of player rotation, then moan when players are rotated. Seems that whatever Mikel does, people will moan.
No HD, I for one have called for rotation. Its what Arteta does to a team when he has an injury. It turned out ok in the end tonight, probably by 3 inches. But it hasn’t in the past. There is a difference with dealing with injuries and totally changing the team around to fix it. Arteta complicates things by not just fixing the thing that needs fixing. There is no need to put this player over there and that player over here and this player out and that player in to sort one position out. Thats the point. Thats also the point people have been making for the last 3 season. In games when a simple solution was needed and a more complicated one was applied. We got away with it tonight but we haven’t in the past. I think people were right to say the team wasn’t right before the game. I don’t think it was but this time it ended ok for us.
So Reggie, what professional teams have you managed ?
What sort of a dopey question is that?
Not dopey at all.
3 points in! Partey extension what are they waiting for? Calafiori welp, 40M down the drain?
We started off like we did at Fulham, all over them without creating any chances, they breakaway and scored with their first attempt. This time though we comeback and secure the much needed 3 points. Long way still to go in the PL, and no one knows who will win it.
Happy New Year to you all.