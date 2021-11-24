Impressive Under-23 star could get a first-team chance at Arsenal soon

Arsenal’s summer signing, Mika Biereth, has made much progress at the club this season and he is now set to train with the senior squad, according to reports.

He turned down a professional contract at Fulham to join the Gunners at the start of this season.

He has been with the club’s Under-23s where he has thrived with five goals and two assists in 12 Premier League 2 fixtures.

Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff have been following his progress as he impresses in the youth ranks.

Football London says he would now get a chance to train with the senior team.

Arsenal would then give him the chance to join another club on loan for the 2022/2023 season, so he can get regular first team chances.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Biereth is the latest in an increasing list of attacking players being developed at Arsenal.

Eddie Nketiah has failed to take his chances and could leave the Emirates at the end of this season.

Folarin Balogun is still ahead of the Biereth in the pecking order at the club, but he too could be sent out on loan next season as he struggles to get regular game time with the first team.

Arsenal will hope they both thrive out on loan as William Saliba and Matteo Guendouzi have done.

If that happens, they would save the club a lot of money in new signings in the future.