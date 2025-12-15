“Improved every year” Saliba discusses the evolution of Arsenal’s defence

William Saliba’s first full season at Arsenal coincided with a significant improvement in the club’s defensive stability. Following a successful loan spell at Olympique Marseille, the defender returned to north London ready to compete at the highest level. At the start of the 2022 and 2023 season, Mikel Arteta had little choice but to give him regular opportunities, and Saliba quickly justified that trust.

He took his chances immediately and began producing a series of composed and authoritative performances for the Gunners. His calmness in possession, positional awareness, and physical presence stood out, and his influence on the back line was evident from the outset. As the season progressed, Saliba continued to grow in confidence and consistency, establishing himself as one of the most important players in the squad.

Rise to elite defensive status

Saliba’s form proved that he was not only ready for Premier League football but capable of excelling at the highest level. Week after week, he demonstrated maturity beyond his years, helping Arsenal become more resilient and organised defensively. His performances elevated the standards within the team, and his development has been closely linked to Arsenal’s overall improvement at the back.

Today, he is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in world football, a reputation built largely on his performances for Arsenal. The defender has become too influential to ignore, and the club is fortunate to have secured his services as a central figure in their long-term plans. His presence has brought assurance and leadership, setting a benchmark for others in the defensive unit.

Collective improvement at the back

Saliba has also spoken about how Arsenal’s defence has continued to improve year after year. The Gunners have grown stronger collectively, and this season they have reached an even higher level of defensive solidity. Speaking as cited by Arsenal Media, Saliba reflected on that progression and the mentality within the squad.

He said, “When I arrived, we were good defensively, but we have definitely improved every year. That’s the mentality. Every defender who steps up, who arrives at this club, is good.

“They just click quickly because we are all good and we all understand each other. When we play with good players, it’s easier, but we are lucky to have good defenders, good midfielders, and as well our forwards who help us to defend as well.”