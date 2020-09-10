Improving Arsenal star makes England debut

Another young Arsenal star made his debut over the recent international break, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles making his senior England debut. By Shenel

Our very own Mainland-Niles got an eight minute run around for England’s first team in their 0-0 draw against Denmark yesterday. After being an unused substitute in their first fixture against Iceland, he finally got the chance to warm up his boots by making an appearance and I have to admit, every minute counts, even if it is a 30 second cameo!

AMN has had a pretty decent few weeks, what with helping Arsenal beat Liverpool in a 5-4 penalty shootout, even scoring one himself to then lift the Community Shield, he then got the call up for England all on his birthday.

It comes after a worrying time for our young star, when before the clash with Liverpool he was continuously being linked with a move away from the club, practically being surplus to requirements for Arteta and his team. His performance in the Community Shield and even in the FA Cup previous to that surely shows that under the right management and advice he can thrive and reach the level he deserves to be at.

The use of our England internationals has been rather nice to see. Although the more that our players play for their countries the more at risk they become from injuries and burnout, but if the option comes calling who are we to stand in their way. It can also be seen as the more games played the more experience they can gain, so although there is a worry, there also comes a positive to seeing them thrive for their respective nations too.

Let’s hope the high level performances continue throughout the season and we are witnesses to the quality football that we deserve from our boys who have worked so hard to get where they are.