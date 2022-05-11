Improving Reiss Nelson ready to talk – Should Arteta keep him at Arsenal?

Arsenal winger to discuss future with the club
With Mikel Arteta wanting to bring in a winger in the upcoming transfer window, nobody has talked about Reiss Nelson. The English youngster is out on loan at Dutch outfit Feyenoord and is impressing in the second half of the campaign.
The player, who a lot of Arsenal fans were excited about when he was uprooting trees in the youth system, it seems now is slowly drifting closer to the exit door.
Reiss Nelson will discuss with Mikel Arteta to understand his Arsenal future soon. Feyenoord want to keep him on loan for one more season, as they can’t afford permanent move. 🔴 #AFC
There’s interest from English clubs to buy Nelson but priority will be to understand AFC plans.
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 11, 2022
After having made only nine appearances for the Gunners last season, the winger was loaned out at the start of the current campaign.
With a year left on his current deal, he will need to decide what’s the best decision will be for his career, even if it means leaving his boyhood colors of red and white.
On his Twitter account, the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, tweeted, “Reiss Nelson will discuss with Mikel Arteta to understand his Arsenal future soon. Feyenoord want to keep him on loan for one more season, as they can’t afford permanent move.”
He continued, “There’s interest from English clubs to buy Nelson but priority will be to understand AFC plans.”
Assist and a goal for Reiss Nelson today. He’s in brilliant form, I suppose the best way to judge this is to pretend you know nothing about him and watch him play.
Then remember he’s our player, as it goes to show with Nketiah too, there is always a chance for these Hale Enders pic.twitter.com/JaKPebhc3b
— Next Generation Arsenal 🔴⚪️ (@scoutingindoors) May 1, 2022
Last season, the arrival of Willian from Chelsea didn’t help his cause. Despite being arguably better than the Brazilian, the 22-year-old was overlooked, due to his lack of experience compared to the Chelsea man.
Arsene Wenger had high hopes from the Hale End graduate. After giving him his Premier League debut at the age of just 17, the Frenchman said, “He has the technical ability needed in the Premier League.”
The legendary manager added, “He can run at players, he can dribble – you don’t find that a lot.”
“As well as link-up play we want to play, I believe he has that.”
Nicolas Pepes football IQ is in the bin. I know he said he wants to play UCL but I hope it’s not at our club next season. I would rather give Reiss Nelson his squad role. Obviously a new signing would be ideal though
— Michael (@Kofi1999_) May 8, 2022
Since then, things have hardly gone his way. Personally, I would love Arteta to give him another chance at the Emirates Stadium next season, even if it’s as a back-up winger.
Playing in Europe means he will certainly get some minutes to shine on the pitch. And I do believe he can turn the tables.
What are your thoughts on Reiss Nelson? Drop them down in the comments section below…
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Video – Mikel Arteta Our win over Leeds United sets up crucial North London Derby
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Sell him, make money whilst we still can
No way get rid of Pepe and have saka/Nelson/martenelli/Rowe as wingers before we even buy ..
Keep great prospect !
Nothing against the likes of Nelson, Maitland-Niles, Nketiah, Balogun, Ballard, Clarke, Okonkwo, etc. However I do feel that they are a few yards off the likes of SmithRowe, Saka and Martinelli.
That said I would love to see these kids be part of the 25, but you know they can make careers for themselves, like players like Luke Ayling, making 100s of appearances rather than just a few.
It’s up to them really, stay at the top and be a bit part player or move lower down and play every week?