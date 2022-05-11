Improving Reiss Nelson ready to talk – Should Arteta keep him at Arsenal?

Arsenal winger to discuss future with the club

With Mikel Arteta wanting to bring in a winger in the upcoming transfer window, nobody has talked about Reiss Nelson. The English youngster is out on loan at Dutch outfit Feyenoord and is impressing in the second half of the campaign.

The player, who a lot of Arsenal fans were excited about when he was uprooting trees in the youth system, it seems now is slowly drifting closer to the exit door.

Reiss Nelson will discuss with Mikel Arteta to understand his Arsenal future soon. Feyenoord want to keep him on loan for one more season, as they can’t afford permanent move. 🔴 #AFC There’s interest from English clubs to buy Nelson but priority will be to understand AFC plans. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 11, 2022

After having made only nine appearances for the Gunners last season, the winger was loaned out at the start of the current campaign.

With a year left on his current deal, he will need to decide what’s the best decision will be for his career, even if it means leaving his boyhood colors of red and white.

On his Twitter account, the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, tweeted, “Reiss Nelson will discuss with Mikel Arteta to understand his Arsenal future soon. Feyenoord want to keep him on loan for one more season, as they can’t afford permanent move.”

He continued, “There’s interest from English clubs to buy Nelson but priority will be to understand AFC plans.”

Assist and a goal for Reiss Nelson today. He’s in brilliant form, I suppose the best way to judge this is to pretend you know nothing about him and watch him play. Then remember he’s our player, as it goes to show with Nketiah too, there is always a chance for these Hale Enders pic.twitter.com/JaKPebhc3b — Next Generation Arsenal 🔴⚪️ (@scoutingindoors) May 1, 2022

Last season, the arrival of Willian from Chelsea didn’t help his cause. Despite being arguably better than the Brazilian, the 22-year-old was overlooked, due to his lack of experience compared to the Chelsea man.

Arsene Wenger had high hopes from the Hale End graduate. After giving him his Premier League debut at the age of just 17, the Frenchman said, “He has the technical ability needed in the Premier League.”

The legendary manager added, “He can run at players, he can dribble – you don’t find that a lot.”

“As well as link-up play we want to play, I believe he has that.”

Nicolas Pepes football IQ is in the bin. I know he said he wants to play UCL but I hope it’s not at our club next season. I would rather give Reiss Nelson his squad role. Obviously a new signing would be ideal though — Michael (@Kofi1999_) May 8, 2022

Since then, things have hardly gone his way. Personally, I would love Arteta to give him another chance at the Emirates Stadium next season, even if it’s as a back-up winger.

Playing in Europe means he will certainly get some minutes to shine on the pitch. And I do believe he can turn the tables.

What are your thoughts on Reiss Nelson? Drop them down in the comments section below…

Yash Bisht

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – Mikel Arteta Our win over Leeds United sets up crucial North London Derby