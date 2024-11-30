“In an ideal world” – Is Alexander Isak Arsenal’s dream signing?

After a tricky run of results before the November international break and failing to win four league games in a row, Arsenal seem to have rediscovered their form.

They beat in-form Nottingham Forest 3-0 and then went on to beat high-flying Sporting CP 5-1 in Portugal. With a win over their city rivals West Ham Saturday evening, the Gunners can all but confirm they’re back. The desire of most Gooners is that the team can go on a long, proper winning run that’ll put pressure on Liverpool and Manchester City and have the team ready to strike when either falters in the title race.

The Gunners’ competitive schedule (they’ve played almost every PL top ten team) should allow them to go undefeated through to the winter transfer window.

The second half of the season may see them play tougher second leg fixtures.

It is a no-brainer. Arsenal needs to be active in the winter transfer window; they sign quality players who give them an extra edge in the title race.

They could certainly benefit from strengthening their striking department. They may need to upgrade their strikers, who have been underwhelming in front of goal.

According to the Athletic, Mikel Arteta would have signed Alexander Isak if he had his way. Isak is his ideal striker, but his potential high cost complicates the deal.

James McNicholas in the Athletic claimed, “In an ideal world, Alexander Isak is precisely the type of forward Arteta would love to add to his attack: athletic, intelligent, versatile, and PL-ready. The obvious obstacle, however, is cost.”

Given Isak’s proven performance in the Premier League, his ability to score goals, and his versatility as an attacking player, signing him would have been a wise decision. In fact, he would have been an instant hit, and he would have easily adapted to Arsenal, given he’ll be relinking up with his ex-Real Sociedad teammates Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino.

In any case, Arsenal, if they are truly interested in Isak, should approach the situation creatively. Surely with a player like Gabriel Jesus part of an offer, it could see our Gunners make a tempting player-plus-cash offer for Isak.

What do you think?

Daniel O

