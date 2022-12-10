In defence of Eddie Nketiah as a starter for Arsenal (actual facts)

We have had a lot of opinions about Eddie Nketiah since Arsenal fans first heard about the devastating injury to Gabriel Jesus, and the consensus tells us that he is simply not good enough to start every game for the Gunners.

So I decided to do a little fact checking on his Arsenal statistics. So he started playing for the youth sides at 16 years old, and scored 24 goals in his first two seasons at the Academy.

His full record in the PL2 side (our reserves) he has started 28 times and scored 27 goals.

At 18 years old he made his seniour debut for Arsenal as a sub in the League Cup against Norwich. He scored twice to help us come back to win the game.

In that competition last season (2021/22), Eddie made 5 appearances and scored 5 goals. in fact he has scored 9 goals in 10 games in the League Cup in his career.

In the Europa League, Nketiah has also been successful when starting, in 2020/21 he scored 3 goals with 6 starts, and with no Europe last season, he was back this year and has scored 2 in his 6 starts.

In the Premier League (in which everyone thinks he is useless despite 90% of his games coming from the subs bench). In 2021/22 he only started 4 times and scored 2 goals. Last season, he made 8 starts and scored 5 goals. This season he is yet to be in a starting XI…

If that isn’t enough to persuade you that Nketiah has always been trusted to score when he has STARTED games, then maybe you should check his stats when starting for England……

And his goals scored for England U21’s is a record number that was last held by Alan Shearer with 13 in his career.

Also, it’s hardly worth adding that Eddie has started in Arsenal’s two pre-restart games so far (against Watford and Lyon) and would you believe he scored in both of them!

Now, anyone who doesn’t trust trust Nketiah to be deadly enough to replace Jesus, you can stick those facts in your pipe and smoke them!

Darren N

