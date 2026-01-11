In-demand defender will pick a move to Arsenal over Man City

Marc Guehi is currently regarded as one of the most sought-after defenders in world football, and he has been strongly linked with a move to Arsenal. The Gunners remain committed to strengthening their squad whenever possible, maintaining a clear focus on building a team capable of competing for major honours. Their recent recruitment has already added quality and depth, leaving them well-equipped to pursue their ambitions for the remainder of the campaign.

Arsenal’s plans and summer outlook

During the summer, Arsenal signed several new players who have significantly improved the overall strength of the squad. As a result, the club may opt against conducting major business in the current transfer window. With the title race in mind, Arsenal believe it can maximise the potential of the players already at its disposal until the season concludes. The confidence within the camp suggests a belief that continuity and stability can be just as valuable as further reinforcements in the short term.

Looking ahead, however, Arsenal are expected to revisit the transfer market in the summer. New additions are anticipated as part of the club’s long-term planning, and Guehi has emerged as a possible target. His performances have consistently attracted attention, positioning him as a defender capable of strengthening an already competitive back line. Arsenal’s interest reflects their intention to remain proactive and ambitious beyond the current campaign.

Competition from Premier League rivals

Arsenal are not alone in their pursuit, as Guehi has also been linked with Liverpool and Manchester City. His name has featured prominently in recent transfer discussions involving some of the Premier League’s leading sides. In the last transfer window, the defender was reportedly only hours away from completing a move to Liverpool before the deal collapsed, leaving his future unresolved.

Liverpool remains keen on securing his services, although it is unclear whether he will leave during this window or wait to join as a free agent. According to Liverpool Echo, Guehi does not favour a move to Manchester City and is expected to choose between Arsenal and Liverpool instead. This development narrows the field and sets up a potential battle between two title contenders.

With three top clubs expressing interest, Guehi’s decision will be closely watched. His choice could have significant implications for the balance of power among the Premier League’s elite.