In-depth Review of frustrating Arsenal v Ipswich win but Arteta just happy for the 3 points

Arsenal move up to second after narrow win over Ipswich Town
Arsenal advanced to second in the Premier League following a marginal victory over newly-promoted Ipswich Town last night.
Kai Havertz ensured the 1-0 victory was achieved with an early close range match winner.
After 23 minutes The German buried his 12th goal of the season scoring from six-yards out latching onto the end of a Leandro Trossard cross flown over from the left hand side of the 25-yard area.
Declan Rice then had a powerful shot fly miles over The Tractor Boys bar from the edge of the box.
Minute’s later, man of the moment Gabriel Jesus was denied his sixth goal in three games due to offside with The Gunners unable to extend their lead.
This would prove to be the most eventful part of the game.
In the second half Arsenal struggled to show the flair and intensity produced during the first half.
Leaning towards the hour mark the Gunners missed what was described by the commentator as “an absolute sitter” after Gabriel’s header from a corner dived onto the ground before bouncing on the wrong side of the woodwork from in front of goal.
In the final stages of the game Mikel Merino tried his luck from the right hand edge of the box but his curling shot was easily saved by Arijanet Muric.
Not long beforehand Martin Odegaard wallopped his effort over goal from inside the area, which summed up The North Londoner’s attacking might for the night!
After the match, despite The Gunners not showing their 100% strength Mikel Arteta told Arsenal media team they did what they needed to do:” I’m really happy, really happy to win the game, with big parts of the performance of the team (especially) with the clean sheet. It’s so tough to win in this festive period, a lot of games, a lot of distractions and the team performed, and deserved to win the game again.”
The Spaniard further declared that he accepted Arsenal struggled to wrap up the game:” We’ve done it, without again conceding a shot, so it’s more the suffering and the fact that you want to close the game, than actually what they generated.”
The Arsenal will play again come New Year’s Day versus Brentford with the aim of cutting the current six point gap which stands between them and Liverpool at the top!
LIAM HARDING
Lewis-Skelly played very well last night. He shielded the ball with his body and made a few dangerous movements into Ipswich’s area
Unfortunately, he didn’t make a long cross when he reached the byline and wasn’t surrounded by Ipswich player. I guess Arteta told him to play cautiously
In my opinion, Lewis-Skelly is more athletic than Zinchenko and more technically-gifted than Calafiori, but he would likely struggle in aerial duels
I hope Arsenal will sign a new inverted-RW in January
His ability to hold the ball under pressure is astounding for someone his age. He uses his body so well as you said, and he has an innate understanding of when he can keep it an extra half second, as well as make a tackle and when he shouldn’t. Imo he’s still playing within himself a bit as he’s new to this level, and I think he’ll get even better over the next year or so.