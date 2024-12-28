In-depth Review of frustrating Arsenal v Ipswich win but Arteta just happy for the 3 points

Kai Havertz of Arsenal goes down as he attempts to score a goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Ipswich Town . (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal move up to second after narrow win over Ipswich Town

Arsenal advanced to second in the Premier League following a marginal victory over newly-promoted Ipswich Town last night.

Kai Havertz ensured the 1-0 victory was achieved with an early close range match winner.

After 23 minutes The German buried his 12th goal of the season scoring from six-yards out latching onto the end of a Leandro Trossard cross flown over from the left hand side of the 25-yard area.

Declan Rice then had a powerful shot fly miles over The Tractor Boys bar from the edge of the box.

Minute’s later, man of the moment Gabriel Jesus was denied his sixth goal in three games due to offside with The Gunners unable to extend their lead.

This would prove to be the most eventful part of the game.

In the second half Arsenal struggled to show the flair and intensity produced during the first half.

Leaning towards the hour mark the Gunners missed what was described by the commentator as “an absolute sitter” after Gabriel’s header from a corner dived onto the ground before bouncing on the wrong side of the woodwork from in front of goal.

In the final stages of the game Mikel Merino tried his luck from the right hand edge of the box but his curling shot was easily saved by Arijanet Muric.

Not long beforehand Martin Odegaard wallopped his effort over goal from inside the area, which summed up The North Londoner’s attacking might for the night!

After the match, despite The Gunners not showing their 100% strength Mikel Arteta told Arsenal media team they did what they needed to do:” I’m really happy, really happy to win the game, with big parts of the performance of the team (especially) with the clean sheet. It’s so tough to win in this festive period, a lot of games, a lot of distractions and the team performed, and deserved to win the game again.”

The Spaniard further declared that he accepted Arsenal struggled to wrap up the game:” We’ve done it, without again conceding a shot, so it’s more the suffering and the fact that you want to close the game, than actually what they generated.”

The Arsenal will play again come New Year’s Day versus Brentford with the aim of cutting the current six point gap which stands between them and Liverpool at the top!

LIAM HARDING

