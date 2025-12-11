“In February, we will be better.” Is Guardiola sending a message to Arsenal

Manchester City have moved to within just two points of Arsenal in the Premier League table, signalling that the Citizens have found their rhythm at a crucial moment in the season. Their campaign began poorly, and many had written them off as genuine contenders for major trophies, but recent performances show that they are steadily regaining their formidable form. With a squad full of quality and a manager whose success speaks for itself, City have once again become one of the most compelling sides to observe in recent weeks.

Arsenal Face Renewed Pressure

Arsenal must now be fully aware of the growing threat behind them, both domestically and in Europe. City is recovering strongly in every competition, and their momentum is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. Nevertheless, the Gunners remain confident in their own development under Mikel Arteta and view this season as an ideal opportunity to compete seriously for the Premier League title and potentially make significant progress in the Champions League. Their belief in the squad and in their long-term project remains steadfast, although City’s resurgence is a reminder that the margin for error is minimal at the top of the table.

Guardiola Sends a Clear Warning

Manchester City’s victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League last night offered further evidence that they are progressing well, even if Pep Guardiola insists there is still more to come from his side. Speaking via Mirror Football, he said, “We are far away. Still we are not ready. In February, we will be better. We have been here in the past, playing much than today, and we have lost.” His comments underline both City’s self awareness and their confidence in their ability to improve as the season unfolds. For Arsenal, this message should be taken seriously. Guardiola’s teams are known for peaking at decisive moments and if City continue on this trajectory, the title race promises to become increasingly demanding.

