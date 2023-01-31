In final hours of transfer window, can Arsenal Women do a deal with Lyon for Bruun? by Michelle

Arsenal have been given a firm no from Manchester United after they offered a world record bid, reported by SkySports to be worth £500,000 for England international Alessia Russo, saying Russo “is not for sale at any price“. Russo is contracted to Man United until summer when she will become a free agent if she fails to re-sign with the club.

Arsenal were also hotly in pursuit of Benfica’s Cloe Lacasse but Benfica ultimately refused the bid for their top striker. Lacasse is contracted to Benfica until 2024.

Lyon’s Signe Bruun has long been associated with Arsenal as a striker of interest through this January transfer window, with reports suggesting that Arsenal have agreed an offer with Bruun but still have not reached a deal with Lyon. Bruun is contracted to Lyon until summer at which time she would become a free agent.

In what was seen as a shock move by title-rivals Chelsea, Arsenal received a substantial offer for Irish international winger Katie McCabe from the Club. Arsenal refused the offer with Eidevall adamantly confirming that there would be no such move.

So where does all of that leave the Arsenal squad? After the devastating loss of Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema to ACL injuries before the Christmas break, Eidevall has been in hot pursuit of a prolific striker.

The January transfer window has certainly been an interesting one for our Gunners. We’ve seen Arsenal legend Jordan Nobbs move to Aston Villa and Mana Iwabuchi move to Spurs. And we’ve welcomed new international arrivals Victoria Pelova, Kathrine Kuhl and Sabrina D’Angelo. We’ve also seen Brazilian international Gio return to Arsenal after a loan-spell at Everton. But we still haven’t seen Eidevall’s super striker dream come true..

There’s still a few hours to go until the international transfer window closes. A lot can be done in a few hours!

