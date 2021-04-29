“In football, it is 11 men” Saka says he isn’t carrying Arsenal alone

Bukayo Saka has refused to accept talk that he has been carrying the Arsenal team all alone this season.

The Englishman is one of the first names on Mikel Arteta’s team sheet and when times have been bad, he has been one of the calming influences on the field.

He is a player that fans can rely on to give his all on the pitch as he always wants to win with the club.

This has earned him even more fans at the Emirates, but the very humble England international refuses to accept that he has been solely responsible for keeping the team competitive.

He insists that football is a team sport and he has simply been doing as much as he can to make sure he contributes to the team’s success.

He also talked about the importance of his teammates by claiming that there is no way that he would do what he does without the support of the other players on the team.

“I don’t feel pressure from external voices,” says Saka to Standard Sports.

“I’ve always wanted to have the courage to play, to be the one that’s visible when everyone’s heads are down.

“I don’t think that I’m the player that’s carrying Arsenal. In football, it is 11 men. I don’t think that I can do anything just by myself. It’s a team sport.”