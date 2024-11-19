In-form Arsenal loanee adds a new milestone to his promising season

Nuno Tavares is currently experiencing what can be considered the best season of his career, and his rise to prominence is happening during his loan spell at Lazio. After a turbulent period at Arsenal, where he struggled to make a lasting impact, Tavares’ move to Italy has allowed him to rediscover his form and showcase the talents that initially made him one of Portugal’s most exciting young left-backs.

Arsenal initially brought Tavares to the club from Benfica in 2021 with high hopes for his development. However, despite showing glimpses of his potential, he failed to secure a consistent spot in the first team. This lack of regular playing time and his inability to adapt to the Premier League with Arsenal led to his loan move to Nottingham Forest in the 2023-2024 season. While the hope was that Tavares would find his rhythm in England, his time there was less than ideal, and he struggled to make a significant impact. Arsenal, under manager Mikel Arteta, decided that Tavares would not be part of their future plans and sent him out on loan again—this time to Lazio in Serie A.

Since arriving at Lazio, the left-back has enjoyed a remarkable turnaround. His performances have been stellar, and he has quickly become an essential figure in the team. This turnaround earned him his first call-up to the senior Portugal national team, something that seemed far-fetched just a year ago. Tavares made his debut in Portugal’s 5-1 victory over Poland during the recent international window, coming on as a substitute and playing a role in his team’s dominant display. As reported by Arsenal Media, this is a new high for the defender, who many had written off by the end of last season.

For many, Tavares’ success in Italy is a welcome surprise, especially after doubts were cast over his future following a challenging spell at Arsenal. His time at Lazio has proven that he can compete at the highest level, even though his future at Arsenal looks uncertain. While it is clear that Arsenal no longer sees him as part of their plans, Tavares’ resurgence in Serie A has demonstrated his resilience and his talent. His call-up to the Portugal national team further cements his status as a player with significant potential. It’s inspiring to see a player who faced so much criticism return to form, and hopefully, Tavares can maintain this level of performance for years to come. He has now shown that he can be a key player at both club and international levels, even if it’s away from the Premier League.

