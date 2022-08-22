In-form Arsenal loanee breaks decades-long record

Folarin Balogun cannot stop scoring at his loan club, Reims, and he has now broken a club record that has stood for decades.

The Englishman left Arsenal to join the French side on loan in this transfer window after finding no space to play regularly at the Emirates.

The loan market helped William Saliba to develop into one of their best players now and the defender also spent time in France.

Balogun is highly-rated at the Emirates and they believe the striker to have a great future at the club.

Arsenal hopes he develops even further with a spell in Ligue 1 and he is not disappointing so far.

He has scored in each of his first three matches for Reims after his weekend strike against Strasbourg.

His 81st-minute goal ensured they did not lose again and secured a 1-1 draw instead.

A report on The Sun claims that goal makes him the first player to score in his first three matches for the club since 1975.

Jacques Vergnes was the last man to achieve that feat, and his record stood for 47 years.

Balogun has a great future ahead of him and his attitude towards his career will make him develop faster.

Instead of sitting on the bench at the Emirates, he has headed out on loan in the last two seasons to gain valuable experience.

