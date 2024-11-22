In-form Arsenal loanee suffers an injury during the international break

Nuno Tavares is enjoying a standout season on loan at Lazio, where his performances have elevated his profile and earned him a call-up to the senior Portugal national team. This progression marks a significant turnaround for the left-back, who struggled for game time at Arsenal. His form in Serie A, with eight assists in just 12 games, has made him one of the most effective full-backs in the league and a key player for Lazio.
Who could have guessed he would have such a turnaround and a stellar start to his season.
Talented player, but decision was made not to patiently develop him further I guess. Similar result with Lokogna as well.
Neither came in to be starters, but curious about their development behind the scenes.
Is the coaching staff up for it and capable? Nketiah, Nelson, ESR, Vieira, Tavares, Lokogna, Tierney, Willock, to name some.
Hard to find young players developed in the first team. Even Martinelli is regressing despite talent and immense work ethic.
I’m not Arteta out, just change his assistants and staff, they seem to really struggle to develop young talent in 1st team.