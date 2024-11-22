In-form Arsenal loanee suffers an injury during the international break

Arsenal, while reportedly pleased with Tavares’ progress, appears likely to see the 23-year-old stay in Italy. Lazio secured an option to make the loan move permanent, and given his contributions so far, they are expected to trigger that clause. Tavares has found the consistency and freedom in Rome that eluded him in North London, flourishing in a system that allows him to showcase his attacking prowess while developing his defensive game.

However, his impressive run has hit a minor bump after picking up an injury during international duty with Portugal. Lazio confirmed in a statement that Tavares suffered a low-grade muscle injury to the semimembranosus of his left thigh. The club’s medical staff revealed that he has already begun specific treatments and will be monitored daily.

This injury, while relatively minor, comes at an inconvenient time for both the player and Lazio. Tavares was in scintillating form, and his absence will be felt as Lazio looks to maintain their momentum in Serie A. However, given the nature of the injury, he is expected to recover soon and continue his excellent season.

For Arsenal, Tavares’ success raises questions about whether they should have kept faith in him. Yet, his loan spell demonstrates how a change of environment can reignite a player’s career, and it seems both Tavares and Lazio are reaping the rewards of this arrangement.