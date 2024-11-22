Tavares in action for Lazio
In-form Arsenal loanee suffers an injury during the international break

Nuno Tavares is enjoying a standout season on loan at Lazio, where his performances have elevated his profile and earned him a call-up to the senior Portugal national team. This progression marks a significant turnaround for the left-back, who struggled for game time at Arsenal. His form in Serie A, with eight assists in just 12 games, has made him one of the most effective full-backs in the league and a key player for Lazio.

Arsenal, while reportedly pleased with Tavares’ progress, appears likely to see the 23-year-old stay in Italy. Lazio secured an option to make the loan move permanent, and given his contributions so far, they are expected to trigger that clause. Tavares has found the consistency and freedom in Rome that eluded him in North London, flourishing in a system that allows him to showcase his attacking prowess while developing his defensive game.

However, his impressive run has hit a minor bump after picking up an injury during international duty with Portugal. Lazio confirmed in a statement that Tavares suffered a low-grade muscle injury to the semimembranosus of his left thigh. The club’s medical staff revealed that he has already begun specific treatments and will be monitored daily.

This injury, while relatively minor, comes at an inconvenient time for both the player and Lazio. Tavares was in scintillating form, and his absence will be felt as Lazio looks to maintain their momentum in Serie A. However, given the nature of the injury, he is expected to recover soon and continue his excellent season.

For Arsenal, Tavares’ success raises questions about whether they should have kept faith in him. Yet, his loan spell demonstrates how a change of environment can reignite a player’s career, and it seems both Tavares and Lazio are reaping the rewards of this arrangement.

  1. Who could have guessed he would have such a turnaround and a stellar start to his season.

    Talented player, but decision was made not to patiently develop him further I guess. Similar result with Lokogna as well.

    Neither came in to be starters, but curious about their development behind the scenes.

    Is the coaching staff up for it and capable? Nketiah, Nelson, ESR, Vieira, Tavares, Lokogna, Tierney, Willock, to name some.

    Hard to find young players developed in the first team. Even Martinelli is regressing despite talent and immense work ethic.

    I’m not Arteta out, just change his assistants and staff, they seem to really struggle to develop young talent in 1st team.

