In-form Arsenal man is rewarded with a contract extension

Arsenal has extended the contract of Rob Holding, according to The Athletic.

The Englishman was expected to leave the club at the end of last season as Mikel Arteta rebuilt the team.

However, while the club waited for the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes to get ready to start playing, Holding took the chances he was given and impressed.

He has now emerged as one of the club’s key players and one seen as a potential leader.

Arteta has trusted him to play in 10 of Arsenal’s last 11 league games, impressing in most of them.

As the club looks to continue their upward trajectory under the Spaniard, they feel that Holding will be an important part of their plans.

He was close to joining Newcastle on loan for the whole of this season before his return to form, and he has had a remarkable turnaround.

This new deal will offer confidence to their other players that a good performance will get rewarded and Holding will be looking to continue impressing.

He knows that the likes of Gabriel and Pablo Mari are there to take his place if he slips up.