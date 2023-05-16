In-form Arsenal man rejects England and pledges international allegiance to USA

Folarin Balogun has ditched England to pledge his international allegiance to the USA after careful consideration.

The attacker has been on loan at Reims from Arsenal this campaign and continues to deliver some top performances for the French side.

He stepped up a gear when he moved on loan to Ligue 1 and some fans expected him to be named in the last England squad, but that never happened.

Gareth Southgate’s decision not to name him in the squad has not gone down well with the attacker’s camp and he has now chosen to represent another nation.

Born in New York, Balogun grew up in England, making him eligible to play for both countries. However, his parents are Nigerians, which also made him eligible for the African nation.

But Fabrizio Romano reveals he has chosen to turn out for the USA over the other countries he can represent.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun had to make a decision on his international future as soon as he hit top form at Reims and we are not surprised he has done that now.

The attacker probably does not have a future at the Emirates and we must prepare to offload him when this campaign finishes.

