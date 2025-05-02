In-form Arsenal star tipped to reject their new offer and leave

Arsenal have reportedly opened contract talks with Thomas Partey, a move that has surprised some supporters who had assumed the club was preparing to move on from the midfielder. Partey has played a crucial role in recent months and has delivered a number of high-quality performances, particularly in key Champions League fixtures. Despite this, there had been no earlier indication that Arsenal were planning to extend his stay, and the midfielder continued to perform at a high level even as his current deal approached its final stages.

The Ghanaian international has long had the support of several sections of the fanbase, many of whom believe he fully deserves a new contract based on both his experience and his consistent contributions on the pitch. However, the club’s apparent reluctance to initiate extension talks earlier created uncertainty around his future. His impressive displays, especially in Europe, appear to have prompted a change in stance, with Arsenal now seeking to secure his services beyond the end of his current agreement.

According to Football Insider, while Arsenal are now engaged in discussions regarding a possible extension, Partey is also attracting interest from other top European sides. Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid are among the clubs reportedly monitoring his situation closely. These clubs, along with several others, have been impressed by his recent performances and would welcome the opportunity to add him to their midfield ranks.

The same report notes that Partey is likely to favour a move away from the Emirates. The report further states that he would probably leave the club, primarily because he is more likely to receive a two-year or even three-year contract elsewhere. Arsenal are understood to be offering only a one-year extension, which may not be sufficient to convince the player to remain in north London.

Partey has proven himself to be a vital part of Arsenal’s setup, and his display in the first leg against PSG served as a clear example of the influence he has in midfield. Should he choose to depart, his presence will be difficult to replace, particularly given the balance and control he brings to the team. His decision will likely hinge on the terms of the offer and the long-term vision he sees for his career.