In-form Arsenal youngster gets a well deserved award nomination

Ethan Nwaneri has earned a Goal of the Month nomination for his stunning strike against Manchester City in the Premier League last month.

Since breaking into Arsenal’s first team, Nwaneri has quickly established himself as one of the club’s standout performers, and at just 17 years old, he has become one of the first names on the team sheet. His rise to prominence has been aided by the fact that Arsenal has been missing key players, including Bukayo Saka, who has been sidelined due to injury. This has resulted in Nwaneri receiving significant game time, and he has certainly made the most of these opportunities.

When Saka returns, it will be a difficult decision for Mikel Arteta to leave Nwaneri out of the starting lineup, given the youngster’s impressive form. His performances have been efficient, and he has consistently delivered when called upon, making him one of the club’s best performers this season.

Regardless of the quality of the opposition, Nwaneri has shown a remarkable fearlessness on the pitch. He has stepped up in big moments and has not been fazed by the challenge of facing top-tier teams. His goal in Arsenal’s victory over Manchester City last month is a testament to this, with Nwaneri’s strike now nominated for the Premier League’s Goal of the Month award, as revealed by Arsenal Media.

Given that the Premier League is home to some of the best talents in world football, Nwaneri’s nomination is even more impressive considering the competition. There are numerous exceptional goals being considered for the award, showcasing the level of talent in the league.

Even if Nwaneri’s goal does not win the award, the fact that it has been nominated speaks volumes about his quality and potential. It is a remarkable achievement for such a young player to score a goal worthy of recognition on such a prestigious platform.