In-form attacker turns down Tottenham in boost for Arsenal

Antoine Semenyo has developed into one of Bournemouth’s most reliable performers, and his consistent impact has made him a player that every ambitious club would like to add to their squad. The Cherries appreciate just how important he has become, yet they also accept that keeping him beyond this season will be difficult given the scale of interest he is attracting. His excellent form for both club and country in recent months has only strengthened that attention.

Arsenal’s Growing Interest

Arsenal are among the clubs pushing to secure Semenyo’s signature. Even with what many consider the strongest squad in the Premier League, the Gunners want further attacking depth and believe the Bournemouth forward would strengthen their options significantly. They do not want to risk losing him to a rival and understand that hesitation could allow another major club to move ahead of them.

Tottenham have also pursued the attacker and even attempted to sign him in the summer, but Semenyo rejected the chance to join them. According to Metro Sport, he has turned Spurs down again, a development that gives Arsenal a clear boost in their pursuit.

Competition From Other Premier League Giants

However, the race is far from over. Manchester United and Liverpool both remain interested in signing the attacker, who has a reported £65m release clause, and their presence ensures Arsenal will still face strong competition. Semenyo’s refusal to join Spurs helps the Gunners, but it does not guarantee them an advantage over the other heavyweights involved.

Bournemouth will hope to keep him for as long as possible, but as things stand, this is widely expected to be his final season on the South Coast. The battle for his signature is likely to intensify as the next transfer window approaches.