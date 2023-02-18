In-form Caitlin Foord feeling confident for Australia Women’s internationals this week

Despite the Arsenal Women’s struggles in front of goal, Caitlin Foord is one of their most productive forwards. She has scored six goals and provided six assists for Arsenal in all competitions; she also has five for the Australian Matildas since September.

This data demonstrates that Foord is a player Jonas Eidevall can turn to for goals, which have been difficult to come by in the absence of Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead. If you’re wondering what has the Australian flying, here’s what it is: “I think it’s a confidence thing,” Foord said on FAWSL.

“I’m a confidence player, and when I feel good, I feel that reflects on the field. I’ve always wanted to carry over into the national team what I can do at my club, being able to bring the same standard and level to each game, and I want to keep building on that.”

Foord is currently with the Matildas as they compete in the 2023 Cup of Nations in preparation for this summer’s World Cup. The hosts, Australia, will compete against the Czech Republic, Spain, and Jamaica for this year’s Cup of Nations.

The Arsenal attacker hopes that, while at the Cup of Nations, she and her international teammates will be able to put their skills to the test and hopefully improve their games.

“I think any opportunity to play for a trophy makes it a bit more exciting because you’re playing for something,” Foord admits.

“You have that feeling of pressure, having to win and results matter, which is the only way to prepare for a tournament.

“We’re playing against world-class opponents as well, and it will be a good test to see where we’re at and where we can get better.

“I think it’s a massive challenge; being at a club where you’re in day in, day out, and to come to the national team and only have 10 days to work together, it shows how quickly we can switch and how much we can get done in that time.”

The Matildas defeated the Czech Republic 4-0 in their first game of the tournament, but Foord was an unused substitute, but with three games being played in under a week, there are bound to be lots of rotation.