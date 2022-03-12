In-form Leicester City are “looking forward” to Arsenal clash

The visit of Leicester City to the Emirates is one of our toughest tests this year as they are arguably in their best form of the season, winning five of their last six games. It’s maybe not quite as good as Arsenal’s form which is the best in Europe at the moment.

But they are feeling confident enough to feel they can get a result at the Emirates, despite Arsenal’s confident winning streak. Marc Albrighton, the Leicester midfielder to the LCFC official website: “They’ve had a really good season and they’ve really tightened up at the back,”

“They’ve got some good quality young players going forward. It’s going to be a difficult game, but one we’re looking forward to and it’s a great opportunity for ourselves.

“I obviously watch a lot of Premier League football and you can see how well they’re doing. They’ve got some good young English talent, which is great for the England and Arsenal themselves. They seem full of confidence at the moment so it’ll be tough but we look forward to the challenge.”

There is one extra possible advantage for Arsenal in that Leicester had to play Rennes in the UEFA Europa Conference League this Thursday, but as it was a home game they should recover well, but with the Gunners having had a full week for Arteta to prepare his team and tactics for tomorrow’s game. Albrighton admitted it can be a probem but he doesn’t think it will affect them. “It’s always difficult,”

“We’ve got players in the squad who have played Championship football before, or they’ve been on loan, so they know what it’s like to play two games a week. It’s something that we’re coping well with.

“We’ve played Manchester City and Liverpool in three days and we managed to get a good result on the second occasion there. It’s something we are learning to deal with and I think we’re doing well.

“We’ve really come together over the last few weeks. We’ve really showed a fantastic spirit and courage, especially without the ball. There’s still improvements to be made with the ball. We’re well aware of that. We’re nowhere near ourselves with the ball yet, but it’s something we’re working on.

“With the little time we do get on the training field between games, we are working hard on that. It’s our spirit without the ball which is getting us through at the moment and, if we can win games with that, then we’ll obviously continue to do so.”

So we know it’s not going to be easy for Arsenal, and we can’t forget they beat us here 1-0 last season, but with ESR back and practically a full squad for Arteta to choose from, I think we can take all three points off the Foxes, don’t you?

