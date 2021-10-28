In-form Leicester pose a massive threat to Arsenal this weekend

It looks like Mikel Arteta was entirely justified in resting his main starting XI for the League Cup game against Leeds, when you consider the challenge to Arsenal’s unbeaten run coming up on Saturday lunchtime when we visit Leicester.
The Foxes have exactly the same record as Arsenal in the League, but lead us on goal difference. Like the Gunners, Leicester have only lost one home League game this season, and that was 0-1 against Man City, so they are definitely benefiting from the 12th man at The King Power Stadium.
There was a chance that our nemesis James Vardy (7 goals already this season) was a doubt for the game, but Brendan Rodgers dashed our hopes last night when he told the Leicester Mercury: “Jamie’s fine,”
“He trained this morning (Wednesday) and joined back in the group. All the guys are fine.”
Other than their great home form, Leicester’s penalty win over Brighton in the League Cup last night means they are now 5 games undefeated, scoring 14 goals in the process, including 4 against Man United.
So this is a massive test to see how much progress Arteta has instilled in his young team. The Spaniard has had a worry this week about a sickness bug that has been going around at Arsenal with Pablo Mari, Ben White, Kieran Tierney and Martin Odegaard all reported to be affected. There may be more, but hopefully they will all recover quickly and be available on Saturday.
With both teams in good form, I think I’d be happy with a draw if we can’t win, and keep our undefeated run going as long as possible…..
Trust the process 🤔
Oh you must be referring to the “process” of silly fans like you criticising our manager at every turn. This site has become a procession of daft juvenile comments from daft juveniles. A process in fact!
If we are going to compete this season, we must get points from Leicester, Man U and maybe even Liverpool over the next few games.
Any win would be really good. Draws acceptable, as it means they are also loosing points.
But losing against those we are competing with for the top 4-5, is not good enough.
For me this is the type of game, where we will see, if we really are progressing.
COYG
Absolutely right
An acid test this weekend, Leicester are at a level we need to be at least at, or above. They have players in form and are also on a good run recently. I still think we have better players than them but they have some pretty tidy individuals and it will be a good game to judge our progress on before we step up opponents again.
We need to send a message to the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Man city by beating Leicester blue black, Leicester are not fantastic, they have energy and can shoot from a distance, that’s all,
If we can stop their midfield, we can crush them,
I would prefer Saka, Pepe and Odegaard come off the bench, Martinelli needs to start,
Ramsdale
Tomiyasu- Ben White- Gabriel- Tavares
Partey- Lokonga
Martinelli- Smith-Rowe- Aubameyang
Lacazette
This is the kind of opponent that will surely judge our development under MA
I thought we were the in-form team?!?
Well Leicester are unbeaten in 5 all comps and we are unbeaten in 8 all comps so let you decide who is in better form. Their loss was to Legia Warszawa.
League only they are unbeaten in 4 (2 draws 2 win) and we are unbeaten in 6 (2 draws 4 wins.) Their loss was to Brighton. The draws were Burnley and Palace.
Mari is not a loss as he has done nothing this year, should be moved on this Summer. Odegaard’s form has dipped during this time, so not a big loss either.
However, White would be a huge miss as his partnership with Gabriel has grown solid. Tierney loss is also felt because he has the experience against bigger competition than what Nuno has faced. His defensive abilities will be tested this weekend.
Longbenark- I agree with ur line up
We need pressers, they shouldn’t feel comfortable by any standard..
I have a feeling this match is for the full backs.. the best full backs/wingers will win.. goals from them am predicting..