In-form Leicester pose a massive threat to Arsenal this weekend

It looks like Mikel Arteta was entirely justified in resting his main starting XI for the League Cup game against Leeds, when you consider the challenge to Arsenal’s unbeaten run coming up on Saturday lunchtime when we visit Leicester.

The Foxes have exactly the same record as Arsenal in the League, but lead us on goal difference. Like the Gunners, Leicester have only lost one home League game this season, and that was 0-1 against Man City, so they are definitely benefiting from the 12th man at The King Power Stadium.

There was a chance that our nemesis James Vardy (7 goals already this season) was a doubt for the game, but Brendan Rodgers dashed our hopes last night when he told the Leicester Mercury: “Jamie’s fine,”

“He trained this morning (Wednesday) and joined back in the group. All the guys are fine.”

Other than their great home form, Leicester’s penalty win over Brighton in the League Cup last night means they are now 5 games undefeated, scoring 14 goals in the process, including 4 against Man United.

So this is a massive test to see how much progress Arteta has instilled in his young team. The Spaniard has had a worry this week about a sickness bug that has been going around at Arsenal with Pablo Mari, Ben White, Kieran Tierney and Martin Odegaard all reported to be affected. There may be more, but hopefully they will all recover quickly and be available on Saturday.

With both teams in good form, I think I’d be happy with a draw if we can’t win, and keep our undefeated run going as long as possible…..