In-form Ollie Watkins is now on Arsenal’s shopping list

Arsenal has included Ollie Watkins in their shopping list as the Aston Villa striker cannot stop scoring.

The Gunners will be in the market for a new striker in the summer and have been linked with several players for that role.

Mikel Arteta and those in charge of transfers at the Emirates are working on a list, with Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen reportedly part of their targets.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for Watkins in the past and failed to add him to their squad, but his current run of form is too hot to ignore.

Watkins has scored 14 goals and provided 10 assists in 26 Premier League games this season, making him irresistible to clubs.

The Sun reveals that he is now on Arsenal’s radar as one of the players they could add to their squad in the summer transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Watkins has undeniably been one of the best strikers in the Premier League this season, and his form is hard to ignore.

The Villa man would also be happy to move to the Emirates, but his ambitious employers will be eager to keep him, especially if they surprisingly secure a Champions League spot at the end of the season.

