In-form one time Arsenal target tipped to make a move to a big team

Wilfred Zaha is one player that has been linked with a move to Arsenal in the last couple of transfer windows.

He was the club’s top transfer target in the summer of 2019, but they couldn’t reach an agreement with Crystal Palace over his sale and the Gunners moved for Nicolas Pepe instead.

Pepe has become a key member of the Arsenal first team since he moved to the Emirates, but Zaha still remains a player that would add much to this Arsenal side.

The Ivorian had a tough campaign the last time out and he might have been affected by his failure to secure a move to a top team like Arsenal, but he has started this campaign with a bang and ESPN reckons that he will likely attract a top side like Arsenal, again.

The winger had just four goals and three assists in the Premier League last season, but he has started this campaign with five goals and one assist already.

The report notes that this is his best-ever start to a Premier League campaign and the season hasn’t even reached ten games yet.

With a long season ahead, Zaha is tipped to become one of the stars of the season yet again.

Do you think Arsenal should return for him if he has a fine season?