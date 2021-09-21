In hindsight maybe Wenger’s last years weren’t such a failure?

Having been in charge of JustArsenal during the stressful final years of Arsene Wenger’s tenure as Arsenal manager, with the hatred and animosity on display between the Arsene Out brigade and the Arsene Knows Best faction, I have heard every single argument for and against Le Prof over the years.
There were always articles explaining why Wenger had outlived his usefullness, and then others from writers like Dan Smith with the warning; “Be careful what you wish for….”
Now it seems that Wenger has given an interview in which he defends his record in the last few years, and this is what Le Prof had to say: “I think people are quite harsh about the last years,” Wenger told the Telegraph.
“In 2016 we finished second in the league. Leicester won but other teams were behind Leicester as well, and Leicester only lost three games. In 2017 we did not qualify for the top four for the first time in 20 years, but we got 75 points.
“People don’t realise. We won the (FA) cup against Chelsea who had just won the championship and had the chance of winning the double. And after, in 2018, we lost the League Cup final against (Manchester) City, we lost in the semi-final of the Europa League against Atletico Madrid but by just one goal.”
Looking back now, when you consider how we have performed since then, we haven’t really improved with any of our new managers.
Yes, Emery got to the Europa League Final but was embarrassed by Chelsea in Baku. Yes Arteta won the FA Cup, but two 8th placed finishes have not made Wenger look bad, especially as Le Prof won a record amount of FA Cups while he was in charge. And despite not finishing in the Top Four, the Frenchman still ensured we were in Europe albeit via the Europa League.
So, in hindsight, do you now think we were a little harsh on Wenger in his final few years?
Sam P
Yes….. very harsh………if Wenger was in charge there’s a big chance we could still be in the top 4 and considering the players he had…..now we know how difficult it is to be in the top 4
I wouldn’t mind Wenger back…for two seasons with Arteta as his understudy……….the players played for Wenger….I can’t say the same for Arteta
A big chance is stretching it from my standpoint.
I have enormous respect for what Arsene Wenger achieved during his time at Arsenal. He clearly thought of very little else other than Arsenal and carried on the ethos of the club. He changed diets and training and this brought almost unrivalled success particularly in the earlier years.
Without disrespecting his legacy, he was struggling more and more to keep top4 a reality. When the unthinkable happened and his last two years didn’t maintain that level then I’m afraid he had to take responsibility.
SueP,
Why should Arteta not take responsibility now even though everyone agrees now with just 5 games played Arsenal will not finish in the top 4?
With a better squad than Wenger had if I may add.
HH Totally agree with you Arteta should have got the Bullet weeks ago along with EDU
Michael, you say this in nearly every comment.
When will reality hit and you finally grasp that Arteta and Edu are NOT going to be sacked.
When are you ever goig to learn to deal with that?
Mr Pat what I am seeing is Arsenal standards being lowered to accommodate Arteta failure.
When fans wanted the great Arsene out it was because we could not win the title.
Why then should we be happy with a top 8 finish? (under Arteta it is already agreed and we are required to accept finishing outside top 6 because of the phantom project).
He has already being supported by a lot of money and enough time considering the results to start showing something.
He has been supported to get rid of stubborn players and has brought more than 10 himself.
We don’t have to play Norwich to feel like we have a chance of winning. When we are playing Chelsea, City, Utd, Spurs, Leicester or Liverpool I want to feel that we are going to give them all we have got (and we have a lot) and feel that we have a good chance of winning just like they do.
If tomorrow we are playing Liverpool I already know the results. What I don’t know is how many goals we will lose against.
For how long should I wait? They should tell us then in clear words for how long do they expect their phantom project to bear fruits.
If it is three or two seasons away what then was the point of spending 150M in one window?
HH, you say he has had enough time.
Last years two big buys Partey and Gabriel are hopefully now fit to play. Six others of his team have just arrived. How many games have they played together..
Is that enough time for a completely new team to gel and become worldbeaters.
Our fanbase really need to learn the meaning of the word “patience”
I will gladly have all the patience in the world Mr Pat, if I know what I am waiting for.
Arteta and Edu even though I credit them for good recruitment this window, does not appear to have any definite plan. What I see is trial and error method in the hope that they will strike it along the way.
The good thing is we will find out what if they have found their formula by December.
I may be negative yes but I am not happy about and I miss the days when all I do is just supporting the club. I want those days back but I will not do it just for the sake of it.
Totally disagree with AW on the las few years of management, 2016 if we had a half descent striker we would of won the league that’s down to him and remainder of his time was even worst by not buying the right players for the right price he was aiding and abetting owners in penny pinching and that’s why it’s going to take years with big investment to catch up to fourth place
And most clubs and other fans disagree with your arrogant argument.Simple fact is they never gave wenger the money he needed just look at suarez deal and if you think thats down to wenger then you really need to stop watching football.This is the same Wenger that wanted both Ozil and Higuain but the club penny pinched because Real wanted another 6 million euros….thats penny pinching.
Yes, you rightly said. If success is winning the EPL 3/22, FA 7/22, League Cup 0/22, Europe 0/22, then the defination of success for a top top club is misconstrued.Sir Alex EPL 13/26, FA 5/26, League Cup 4/26; Europe 4 majors, Club world cup 1. That is the benchmark for success for a reign of 20+ years. Any other explanations are just excuses from a lazy loser.Period!
I’m surprised an Arsenal fan could continually slag off Wenger as much as you do LC ,we all know that he needed to step down but your constant put downs are pretty weak mate .
And he being one of the biggest supporters of Arteta what he say does not make any sense at all.
DK, I just wanted my club to be more aggressive and win more, so I do have tremendous respect for a rival manager who achieved what our manager failed to do in 22 years. Would you not cherish lifting the UCL or club world cup? When he could have hired better, but that is spilt milk now my Pal. Whats more hurting is that by staying so long we missed out on Klopp. I respect the man, not the mumbo jumbo he talks.
I agree with the problem of not buying right players in Wenger’s later years. One season we would not have a striker, another season a GK and another season a CB.
I strongly disagree to the last of my energy that we need years to be competitive. We don’t have a coach that is our current problem.
The current squad is good for at least a top four finish if they had a proper and tactical coach.
The two unconvincing wins might have energise the Arteta apologist but I am not convinced yet, not until I have seen consistency against top teams as well. Something I am sure will not happen.
Harsh and arrogant.The simple fact is Arsenal fans cant seem to grasp simple accounts.Some people say wenger performed miracles at the end…no he performed miracles sice the beginning.Club CEOs got complacent and never really did anything worthwile.At United they were responsible for the marketing side and at Arsenal it barely even exists today.If you’re one of those praising the Rwanda deal then get off your high horse.United signed an 80 million deal with adidas and 50 million deal with Chevro….this was back in 2015 thats the difference.
I remember sitting in the pub with a few friends at the start of what was going to be Wengers last season, debating on what could happen if he was to leave.
Most said we should atleast be finishing in the top 2-3 if he went as they believed he was the one to blame with buying crap for years etc etc.
I do understand what they meant and could understand the wish for him to leave, to freshen things up and to get someone in who has sort of ”evolved ” with the sport.
I brought up Man UTD and how they suffered and are still somewhat struggling to win the title since Sir Alex left – they said the board would be wiser that UTD and not hire a ”Moyes” …….
My argument was that Wenger had consistently for 22 years had European football and didnt have the type of money to spend each window than his ”competing” teams around him, such as Chelsea, City, UTD and then Liverpool ( although Liverpool sold high and bought well, so cant really be put in the same bracket as the former’s)
So we have what 21 years in the top 4 with Wenger
small budgets, new stadium etc etc.
2 ”real” managers ( not including Freddie here) if you can call MA a real manager or not in terms of experience, that in 3 years?? have spent around £400m and achieved a 5th place and 2 8th placed finishes in the league.
To me the facts speak volumes here
Be careful what you wish for i said to my pals in the pub that day, the grass is not always greener on the other side!
Well said Val. There is another thing than just results and that is the great Arsene did not deserve the disrespect from some section of the fanbase. Not after all he has done for the club.
In my country, I and other Arsenal fans came to the acceptance that it was highly unlikely that Arsenal will win another title under the great one and most of us (if not all) wanted to see him leave and take another role at the club.
But we didn’t call for his head or abuse him. We kept enjoying our games and waiting for the time when he will leave on his own terms.
He is hugely respected in my country from Arsenal fanbase. To all of us he is the one who made us love Arsenal and football in general.
Does not matter where we are today. That does not mean Wenger final years weren’t poor.
He had at least 10 seasons after the 2005 FA CUP win and we were then programmed with all kinds of excuses.
I was one of those that used to go on about “But but we are paying for the stadium.”
After 2015 summer window when wenger refused to sign a single outfield player I was done with him. Only signed Petr Cech and that was that.
I was always one of wengers biggest apologists until 2015. Used to have heated arguments with my dad because I kept making excuses for wenger.
I have so much respect for wenger for elevating our club to massive global giant. But at the same time he had become so nonchalant, dormant, stagnant, stale, lazy, arrogant, dinosaur like in his attitude and mentality.
Refused to change his ways to go with the ever changing football world etc.. Refused to listen to constructive criticism about our poor weak mentality. He had become so so easy for his other experienced fellow managers to out smart him in crucial big matches.
That’s what used to frustrate and irritate me, and still irritated me thinking about it. Wenger had some amazing techical players in the Cesc era but refused to beef them up or sign more physically imposing players to compliment them.
Well said
I’m sorry but i disagree here
Wengers 1st 10 years the Club was well managed from Hillwood to the ball boys.
Even though we was at Highbury, a small ground in comparison to the Emirates, we had Dein who with Wenger made the club competitive and probably built the best squad any Gooner will ever see.
Late into that 1st decade, you had the rise of the mega money owners like Chelsea, who prior really were a top 10 club at best, then City came along who were a mid table club at best and were never constants in the top flight.
So all these clubs who started buying top draw players for mega money, Man UTD spent aswel lots of money when they needed to, while Arsenal moved to a new stadium and the money for us became alot tighter, so to give ourselves a chance to compete, we had to sell our best players and mostly to City – Clichy, Adebayor, toure, Nasri all in a short space of time.
I’m not sure many of you guys realise what the money going to those clubs at a time we had our own purse strings cut – ultimately the change in what happened financially top a few clubs at that moment in time, tipped the balance big time in their favour, with who they could go buy.
You can’t knock him at all imo, im sure if wenger had the £400m that has been spent the last 3 years, we would be in a much better place.
But hes not and i will back the team every game and address the mangers position come the november interlul
there is an article on ESPN about money spent by arsenal since Wenger took over in 1996.
you should go read it – in 22 years he spent close to 700m ( £687m)
22 years – 700m
3 years 400m
anyway, heres the link if you want to go read it
then look at when Roman bought Chelsea and the Sheiks took over at City.
https://www.espn.co.uk/football/club/arsenal/359/blog/post/2959457/arsenals-transfer-spending-under-arsene-wenger-since-1996
I expected at least one UCL trophy and more EPL trophies from a manager who’d been managing the same club for more than two decades
He was a such powerful figure at Arsenal and the academy graduates were obviously trained under his system for many years, so his last few years were a failure
No, Arsene Wegner knew what he was doing when he complied with the process along with Gazadis and his owner. He should have taken a greater stand regarding the downsizing of expectations. Top four looks great from where the club is at presently with everyone involved telling the fans that we’ll need three to four years before Arsenal reach such giddy nights again. Fans can dream nostalgically of a time when we would be disappointed if we didn’t at least look like we could challenge for the title but it was a case of declining standards and realistically the cupboard was bare regarding the playing squad which h is probably why he gambled so heavily on resigning Ozil whatever it took. Wegner had reached a dead end. and should have faced up to it.