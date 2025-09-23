‘In my eyes, ’ Ian Wright says these two stars should be starting at Arsenal

Ian Wright has voiced his confusion over Mikel Arteta’s decision to leave Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Martinelli on the bench for Arsenal’s match against Manchester City. Both players have been among the most effective performers for the Gunners in recent weeks, which led many to believe they would be selected to start such a crucial fixture.

Instead, Arteta opted for Mikel Merino and Leandro Trossard in the starting line-up. However, the replacements were unable to influence the match in the way expected. When Eze and Martinelli were eventually introduced in the second half, Arsenal’s attack immediately carried more threat, and the pair combined to produce a late equaliser.

Wright’s Criticism of the Selection

Speaking via Metro Sport, Wright made his position clear: “In my eyes, I’m starting Martinelli and Eze. Martinelli can get the crowd going. Eze can make those passes like we saw him do. We need to start that quickly. We’re looking at a City side who came to defend. When have you ever seen that? We’ve never seen that before.”

His remarks underline his belief that the two players possess the creativity and energy needed to unsettle strong opponents. Wright’s frustration centres on the fact that their impact was immediate once they were introduced, which in his view suggests that Arteta should have trusted them from the beginning.

Implications for Arsenal’s Campaign

Failing to beat Manchester City has widened the gap between Arsenal and Liverpool, who currently lead the league. For a team intent on challenging at the top, every point carries significance, and decisions regarding team selection will continue to face scrutiny.

Eze and Martinelli have already demonstrated their ability to change games in Arsenal’s favour, making them vital options in Arteta’s squad. While supporters and former players may question tactical decisions, it is also recognised that the manager has daily insight into his players’ conditions and readiness.

The broader challenge for Arsenal is to manage a talented group effectively, ensuring the right balance between rotation and fielding their most influential figures. Trust in Arteta remains essential, as he was instrumental in approving the signings of these players and shaping their integration into the team. The hope will be that such selection dilemmas are resolved in a way that maximises Arsenal’s chances in the weeks ahead.

