Ian Wright
Arsenal News Gooner News

‘In my eyes, ’ Ian Wright says these two stars should be starting at Arsenal

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Ian Wright has voiced his confusion over Mikel Arteta’s decision to leave Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Martinelli on the bench for Arsenal’s match against Manchester City. Both players have been among the most effective performers for the Gunners in recent weeks, which led many to believe they would be selected to start such a crucial fixture.

Instead, Arteta opted for Mikel Merino and Leandro Trossard in the starting line-up. However, the replacements were unable to influence the match in the way expected. When Eze and Martinelli were eventually introduced in the second half, Arsenal’s attack immediately carried more threat, and the pair combined to produce a late equaliser.

Wright’s Criticism of the Selection

Speaking via Metro Sport, Wright made his position clear: “In my eyes, I’m starting Martinelli and Eze. Martinelli can get the crowd going. Eze can make those passes like we saw him do. We need to start that quickly. We’re looking at a City side who came to defend. When have you ever seen that? We’ve never seen that before.”

His remarks underline his belief that the two players possess the creativity and energy needed to unsettle strong opponents. Wright’s frustration centres on the fact that their impact was immediate once they were introduced, which in his view suggests that Arteta should have trusted them from the beginning.

Eze (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Implications for Arsenal’s Campaign

Failing to beat Manchester City has widened the gap between Arsenal and Liverpool, who currently lead the league. For a team intent on challenging at the top, every point carries significance, and decisions regarding team selection will continue to face scrutiny.

Eze and Martinelli have already demonstrated their ability to change games in Arsenal’s favour, making them vital options in Arteta’s squad. While supporters and former players may question tactical decisions, it is also recognised that the manager has daily insight into his players’ conditions and readiness.

The broader challenge for Arsenal is to manage a talented group effectively, ensuring the right balance between rotation and fielding their most influential figures. Trust in Arteta remains essential, as he was instrumental in approving the signings of these players and shaping their integration into the team. The hope will be that such selection dilemmas are resolved in a way that maximises Arsenal’s chances in the weeks ahead.

__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Former Gunner reveals a problem Arteta would be dealing with now
‘It was a very negative team’ Man Utd idol blasts Mikel Arteta’s tactics
Arsenal suffer major injury blow with star out for two months
Posted by

Tags Eberechi Eze Gabriel Martinelli Ian Wright

2 Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  1. Wrighty is right again. My suggested starters (as stated on JA prior to game) were as follows:

    Martinelli Gyokeres Madueke
    Eze Rice Odegaard (if avail.-otherwise Nwaneri)
    MLS Gabriele Saliba Timber
    Raya

    The most reasonable explanation to me why we were not even attempting to acquire Eze multiple windows before we did was that MA did not value what I saw as his abilities.

    When we were apparently showing interest this summer and finally purchased him late in the window, I was hopeful that I had been wrong (even though I didn’t feel he was likely needed as much as in the past). Given what I’ve seen of his use and MA even talking nonsense about him not finishing properly, sadly it starting to feel like I may have been right after all.

    Reply

  2. what I would like to know at this time is if Chealsea clup
    knew about Madueke weak acl ? Start Max tomorrow and
    Ethan 20 minutes at the end if winning.. Hincapie start
    and Martinelli to run riot on the left..

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors