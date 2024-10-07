In Odegaard’s absence, Havertz and Trossard are Arsenal’s best attacking option tactically

Front two of Havertz and Leandro Trossard just complements each other nicely

Since the injury to Martin Ødegaard some weeks back, we’ve seen a slight tweak to how we operate in attack, which is understandable given the player’s significant importance how we play going forward. That slight change has been the way we’ve utilized Trossard and Havertz when both are starting on the pitch.

We all know that the Gunners like to hold a 4-4-2 shape when pressing even before Ødegaard’s injury, but on the ball we saw the Norwegian drift more to right half spaces to take advantage of his excellent relationship with White and Saka. Now though, we’re seeing something slightly more different even though Havertz has tried to combine off the right for most parts of the Norwegian’s absence. He just doesn’t have no where near Ødegaard’s technical ability and football brain in attacking situations.

The most times he has shined in that right 8 role has been when Trossard is in the side and this is no coincidence because they both compliment each other very nicely. They both play as center forwards interchangeable at times operating as a front two with great effect.

The combination of Jesus and Havertz has been used this season, with the games against Atalanta and Southampton springing to mind, In both matches we saw Havertz really struggle to fill the Ødegaard role because of Jesus’ presence at center forward. I’m not blaming Jesus for the German’s performance on both occasions, but their partnership rarely bares much fruit anyway.

His partnership with Trossard however has fared better, you don’t have to look far back to see them combining well for our opener against PSG, while both proving pivotal for Saka’s goal against Southampton last time out.

They both play well together for multiple reasons, firstly because of the aforementioned in game rotation as well as how well they complement each other in the attacking phase of play.

One is taller and more physically imposing in the air, while the other uses his low center of gravity, technique and finishing to cause havoc in the opposition’s territory. The perfect example of this being how they combined for the goal against PSG in the UCL.

There’s no doubt that until Ødegaard returns, the partnership of Havertz and Trossard up top will make do for now.

Do you agree?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

