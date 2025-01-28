“In other normal circumstances” Mikel Arteta makes a bold statement about titles

Mikel Arteta has once again opened up on Arsenal’s struggles to win a major trophy during his time at the helm. Despite coming close to Premier League success in the last two seasons, the Gunners fell short on both occasions, finishing as runners-up to Manchester City.

This campaign has presented another opportunity for Arsenal to end their wait for league glory. With Manchester City not as dominant as in previous seasons, the door has been left open for challengers. However, Arsenal’s own performances have not been as consistent as in recent years, which has allowed Liverpool to maintain their lead in the title race.

Under Arteta’s leadership, Arsenal have shown significant improvement and stability. However, as he approaches his sixth year in charge, the Spaniard is facing mounting pressure to deliver silverware. For a club of Arsenal’s size and stature, winning trophies is expected, and the Gunners have yet to capitalise on their improved form to secure major honours.

Arteta believes that Arsenal’s performances should have already translated into trophies, but the reality has been different. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, he highlighted the challenges and reflected on the club’s progress.

“With the stability that the squad is showing at the performance level, in other normal circumstances we would be with some big title in the hands, but the reality is not,” Arteta explained.

“So, we are missing something and that is where we have to look for that margin to be able to do what we are all looking forward to, which is to make a jump and win the large titles.”

Arteta’s comments reflect the frustrations felt by both the manager and Arsenal’s fanbase. The team has made considerable progress in terms of style and results, but falling short at the final hurdle has become a recurring theme.

Winning the Premier League or another major trophy must become routine for a club like Arsenal. Arteta’s focus remains on bridging the gap between potential and tangible success, ensuring that the Gunners finally achieve the glory their efforts deserve.