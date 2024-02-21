In praise of Arsenal’s new Little Magician Leandro Trossard

Leandro Trossard: Underrated little magician, yet an important player for Arsenal to maintain the push for the EPL and UCL trophies

By Aziz

Leandro Trossard is a brilliant footballer who fits well in today’s ever-demanding tactical changes in the world of football.

He can play as a wingback, left or right attacking midfielder, or centrally as false nine or even number ten, he did that under Graham Potter and Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton: options that a few Arsenal players, if not none, can offer.

He has an eye for goals as well with his composure and ability to hit the ball with the same precision with either of his feet (see his goals compilation video here)

If you ask me, which one is his strongest foot, I couldn’t tell you! Could you? He is like our own Santi Cazorla in using both feet and Liverpool’s Jota in scoring important goals for us in my opinion.

Trossard is only the third player in history to score a hat-trick at Anfield when he was playing for Brighton.

Further, he has scored goals against almost all of the so-called traditional top-5 teams in the EPL: Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Spurs. Only a few players can be proud of such a record. This underpins his credentials as a big-match player.

He can create chances for other players as well and even make them look good together. Arsenal, in many games, looks good when Trosaard is in the team and plays in the right position.

In the recent vein of form for this Arsenal team, he was at the center of it: he scored in both games against West Ham and Sheffield United and he created a goal via a penalty against the latter, in which Saka scored.

Yes, he hasn’t come with a hefty price tag like Rice, Kai, or Jesus or comes from a big club, but he is an important player to help the Arsenal team to end the 20 years or so wait for a major trophy and therefore Arteta should use him more in the team.

I think, it is high time also, for some Arsenal fans to appreciate Trossard more just like they do to other players like Saka, Rice, and Saliba to name just a few to maintain this current vibe of the team up to the end of the season. It is time he gets the recognition he deserves.

Aziz Senzia

A Gooner Fan in Tanzania

