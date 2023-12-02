“In the end” Chris Sutton gives his reaction to Arsenal win over Wolves

Chris Sutton insists that winning is the most crucial aspect, even though Arsenal did not deliver an impressive performance in the second half of their match against Wolves.

Mikel Arteta’s team secured a 2-1 victory, showcasing an exceptional first-half performance where they could have potentially scored even more goals. The first-half display resembled their midweek success in Europe, raising expectations for a commanding win against Wolves.

However, Arsenal’s intensity waned in the second half, allowing Wolves to pull one back late in the game and create some tension towards the end. Despite the less than convincing second-half performance, Sutton emphasises that the essential outcome is that the Gunners got the job done and secured the win.

He said on BBC Live:

“Dominant in the first half, a bit shaky in the second after that brilliant Cunha goal for Wolves.

“In the end, it is about seeing the result out and Arsenal did that today.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wolves are a difficult team to play against and they proved it in the game, but we still won.

This win was harder than it needed to be but in the end, all that mattered were the points and Arsenal collected all three and remain at the top of the standings.