“In the first phase” Arteta explains what he expects from Inter Milan

Mikel Arteta has been Arsenal manager long enough to understand the demands posed by elite opponents, and Inter Milan represents one of the sternest tests his side will face this season. The two clubs meet in the Champions League tonight, with Arsenal determined to protect a flawless record in the competition. They remain the only team to have won every match so far and are on course to finish comfortably inside the top eight, a position that reflects both consistency and ambition.

A formidable opponent awaits

Inter arrive with a reputation that commands respect. They are relishing the opportunity to halt Arsenal’s winning streak and remind Europe of their pedigree. Reaching the final last season and appearing in two finals over the past three campaigns has confirmed their status as one of the toughest sides in the tournament. Such experience means they cannot be underestimated, regardless of form or venue.

Arsenal are fully aware of the challenge. The coaching staff have studied extensive footage of Inter under their new manager, seeking patterns and weaknesses that might be exploited. Preparation has been meticulous, as Arteta looks to devise a strategy that balances control with ambition. For Arsenal, the objective is clear: to impose their identity while remaining alert to the threat posed by opponents who thrive in high-pressure matches.

Strategy, discipline and belief

The emphasis now falls on execution. Arteta and his assistants must translate preparation into performance, ensuring the team remains compact, decisive and confident. The manager has outlined the qualities he expects from his players, stressing intensity, awareness and precision in key moments. According to Arsenal Media, he explained, “In the first phase, they’re aggressive. Where they lose the ball, they’re more aggressive in getting it back. Then they have the talent, the ability, the mentality.

“We are very clear about what we have to do to play the game we want to play, and then you deserve it. It has to be when we have the opportunity to score the goal, and then dominate these things, which are vital.”

These comments reveal both respect and conviction. Arteta recognises Inter’s strengths, yet remains confident in Arsenal’s approach. The message to his squad is simple: discipline without fear, ambition without recklessness. Victory would preserve a perfect record and strengthen belief in their European campaign. Defeat would offer a reminder of the margins at the highest level. Either way, the contest promises intensity, tactical intrigue and a significant measure of insight into Arsenal’s credentials among the continent’s elite.