In the know Arsenal source reiterates Thomas Partey as ‘top target’

David Ornstein has reiterated that Arsenal still hold Thomas Partey as their ‘top target’ this summer.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with a move to sign the Ghanaian midfielder throughout the current campaign, but we have so far failed in any attempts to land our target.

Atletico Madrid are claimed to be holding out for his full release clause, which is believed to be set at €50 Million, which is believed to be the issue with getting the deal over the line at present.

Ornstein retains that Partey is still top of our wanted list however, and that the deal could well come later in the window when we have raised our budget by selling off some of our players.

He also adds that tax will need to be paid on top of the release clause, as well as our target expecting a contract upwards of £200,000 per week.

If Atleti demand clause, €50m must be paid in full plus tax and heard salary request is above £200kpw. So might not be quick + suspect Arsenal will look to move players out first. But think he remains #AFC’s top target. More @TheAthleticUK @TifoFootball_: https://t.co/42qYWP4p9M — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 23, 2020

This adds major doubt to our ability to finance the deal, with the move seeming to depend on whether we can offload some of our squad players, while our team could well be eyeing alternative options as the window moves on.

One deal which does look done however, is our capture of Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille, with SkySports insisting that the deal is done.

The defender will join fellow Brazilian Willian in our newlook squad for the new campaign, and it would be great if Partey could join them also, but we may have to wait until after the new term has already begun.

Could Arsenal reshuffle their finances to pay the fee needed despite our ability to offload other players beforehand?

Patrick