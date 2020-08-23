Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

In the know Arsenal source reiterates Thomas Partey as ‘top target’

David Ornstein has reiterated that Arsenal still hold Thomas Partey as their ‘top target’ this summer.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with a move to sign the Ghanaian midfielder throughout the current campaign, but we have so far failed in any attempts to land our target.

Atletico Madrid are claimed to be holding out for his full release clause, which is believed to be set at €50 Million, which is believed to be the issue with getting the deal over the line at present.

Ornstein retains that Partey is still top of our wanted list however, and that the deal could well come later in the window when we have raised our budget by selling off some of our players.

He also adds that tax will need to be paid on top of the release clause, as well as our target expecting a contract upwards of £200,000 per week.

This adds major doubt to our ability to finance the deal, with the move seeming to depend on whether we can offload some of our squad players, while our team could well be eyeing alternative options as the window moves on.

One deal which does look done however, is our capture of Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille, with SkySports insisting that the deal is done.

The defender will join fellow Brazilian Willian in our newlook squad for the new campaign, and it would be great if Partey could join them also, but we may have to wait until after the new term has already begun.

Could Arsenal reshuffle their finances to pay the fee needed despite our ability to offload other players beforehand?

Patrick

More Stories / Latest News
Posted by

Tags David Ornstein Thomas Partey

10 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Sue says:
    August 23, 2020 at 9:53 pm

    Serge with a CL winners medal 👏
    Gutted for PSG though…

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      August 23, 2020 at 9:57 pm

      Kev82… so much for my 2-1 with Neymar scoring a consolation goal 🙄😆

      Reply
    2. Kenya 001 says:
      August 23, 2020 at 9:59 pm

      Let or regretted letting him go. So many regrets then!

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        August 23, 2020 at 10:09 pm

        He deserved that medal after what he did to the spuds 😜

        Reply
    3. Kenya 001 says:
      August 23, 2020 at 10:10 pm

      Congrats to Bayern deserved champions

      Reply
    4. Skills1000 says:
      August 23, 2020 at 10:13 pm

      Hi Sue, The Person who decided to sell Gnarby should be sacked again. i am still trying to understand why we let him go.

      Arsenal should get Thiago Alcantra asap.

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        August 23, 2020 at 10:30 pm

        Hey, Skills!
        He doesn’t look half bad… reckon he’ll end up with Pool though!
        We’ve got to brace ourselves for the next installment of our transfer window – this time with Partey – will he, won’t he?! Argh!!!! 😂

        Reply
  2. gotanidea says:
    August 23, 2020 at 10:07 pm

    Gnabry’s effort was lame tonight. The prime Walcott was much better than him

    Arsenal need a quick-thinking winger in the mold of Coman, Mbappe, Neymar or Di Maria, otherwise we’d likely have penetration problems again like Barcelona. None of our wingers is as talented as those four musketeers

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      August 23, 2020 at 10:11 pm

      Neymar being Brazilian……we’re partial to a Brazilian 😃

      Reply
  3. Kenya 001 says:
    August 23, 2020 at 10:08 pm

    Gabriel deal drags on! Our team really loves keeping us waiting hearts in mouth!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs