In the know Arsenal source reiterates Thomas Partey as ‘top target’

David Ornstein has reiterated that Arsenal still hold Thomas Partey as their ‘top target’ this summer.
The Gunners have been strongly linked with a move to sign the Ghanaian midfielder throughout the current campaign, but we have so far failed in any attempts to land our target.
Atletico Madrid are claimed to be holding out for his full release clause, which is believed to be set at €50 Million, which is believed to be the issue with getting the deal over the line at present.
Ornstein retains that Partey is still top of our wanted list however, and that the deal could well come later in the window when we have raised our budget by selling off some of our players.
He also adds that tax will need to be paid on top of the release clause, as well as our target expecting a contract upwards of £200,000 per week.
If Atleti demand clause, €50m must be paid in full plus tax and heard salary request is above £200kpw. So might not be quick + suspect Arsenal will look to move players out first. But think he remains #AFC’s top target. More @TheAthleticUK @TifoFootball_: https://t.co/42qYWP4p9M
— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 23, 2020
This adds major doubt to our ability to finance the deal, with the move seeming to depend on whether we can offload some of our squad players, while our team could well be eyeing alternative options as the window moves on.
One deal which does look done however, is our capture of Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille, with SkySports insisting that the deal is done.
The defender will join fellow Brazilian Willian in our newlook squad for the new campaign, and it would be great if Partey could join them also, but we may have to wait until after the new term has already begun.
Could Arsenal reshuffle their finances to pay the fee needed despite our ability to offload other players beforehand?
Patrick
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
Serge with a CL winners medal 👏
Gutted for PSG though…
Kev82… so much for my 2-1 with Neymar scoring a consolation goal 🙄😆
Let or regretted letting him go. So many regrets then!
He deserved that medal after what he did to the spuds 😜
Congrats to Bayern deserved champions
Hi Sue, The Person who decided to sell Gnarby should be sacked again. i am still trying to understand why we let him go.
Arsenal should get Thiago Alcantra asap.
Hey, Skills!
He doesn’t look half bad… reckon he’ll end up with Pool though!
We’ve got to brace ourselves for the next installment of our transfer window – this time with Partey – will he, won’t he?! Argh!!!! 😂
Gnabry’s effort was lame tonight. The prime Walcott was much better than him
Arsenal need a quick-thinking winger in the mold of Coman, Mbappe, Neymar or Di Maria, otherwise we’d likely have penetration problems again like Barcelona. None of our wingers is as talented as those four musketeers
Neymar being Brazilian……we’re partial to a Brazilian 😃
Gabriel deal drags on! Our team really loves keeping us waiting hearts in mouth!