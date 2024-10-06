“In the last week or so.” Odegaard delivers an update on his injury recovery journey

Martin Odegaard has provided an update on his fitness as Arsenal fans eagerly await the return of their captain.

The Norwegian has been sidelined since suffering an injury during the last international break, forcing Arsenal to work harder to secure victories without their key playmaker. As Arsenal’s primary creator, Odegaard’s absence has led Mikel Arteta to make adjustments to the team’s lineup. Although Arsenal boasts a strong squad and has maintained good form, there is little doubt that the team could have performed even better with Odegaard on the pitch. Both Odegaard and the fans are eager for his return, and he looks forward to getting back on the field as a starter under Arteta.

While delivering a new update on his journey so far, Odegaard said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I just wanted to start with the latest on my injury and rehab. In the last week or so I’ve made really good progress.

‘I’m getting better and better by the day and feel it’s going well. When you feel like things are moving forward, it gives you motivation to do more and more and work harder.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have missed Odegaard so much, and it would be great to have him back soon, but we are not in a hurry and will allow him to recover properly.

