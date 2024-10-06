“In the last week or so.” Odegaard delivers an update on his injury recovery journey

While delivering a new update on his journey so far, Odegaard said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:
‘I just wanted to start with the latest on my injury and rehab. In the last week or so I’ve made really good progress.
‘I’m getting better and better by the day and feel it’s going well. When you feel like things are moving forward, it gives you motivation to do more and more and work harder.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
We have missed Odegaard so much, and it would be great to have him back soon, but we are not in a hurry and will allow him to recover properly.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
The Norwegian absence have created opportunities for squad rotation and the timely introduction of Mikel Merino..
Surely his absence could also provide a next bite at the cherry for the Nwaneri kid.